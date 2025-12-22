New Year's Eves events around Columbus

As the year winds down, Columbus is buzzing with many exciting ways to ring in 2026. Whether you’re planning a family-friendly outing or a celebratory night out on the town, there’s a New Year’s Eve option for everyone. So, say a toast to 2025 and welcome in the new year with one of these can’t-miss Columbus events.

Family-friendly events

If you’re looking to celebrate the new year with your little ones, there are plenty of family-friendly, daytime parties to pick from.

Noon Year’s Eve at Franklin Park Conservatory

Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-noon

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Palm House and Veridian, 1777 E. Broad St.

At this family friendly event, make party hats, play games, dance and countdown to 12 (noon that is!).

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at COSI

Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-noon

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Ring in the New Year at COSI with science, dancing, a countdown and other fun activities.

Zoo Year’s Eve Noon Celebration

Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Celebrate the new year with your favorite zoo character, music, activities and a countdown well-before midnight.

Early Eve: A Kids New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Land-Grant Taproom

424 W. Town St.

Kick off your countdown with an early celebration, including a live magic show, party hats and a toast at the “ball drop” with sparking grape juice.

Blue Jackets game

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Cheer on the Blue Jackets as they face off against the New Jersey Devils this New Year’s Eve.

Nightlife events (21+)

After ringing in the new year at noon with your child, hit the town and countdown to midnight with one of these 21+ events.

Shimmer in the Sky at Brass Eye

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Brass Eye, 77 Belle St.

Enjoy panoramic views of Columbus, tasty appetizers and celebratory cocktails while you toast to the year ahead.

New Year’s Eve at Santa Baby Bar

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

The Junto, 77 Belle St.

Step stylishly into the new year at the sparkling Santa Baby Bar, adorned in glitter and crimson and filled with festive mischief and shimmering cocktails.

New Year’s Eve at VASO

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

VASO, 6540 Riverside Drive, Dublin

Enjoy live music, party favors, tapas and cocktails with great views as you ring in 2026.

Starry Night New Year’s Eve Celebration

Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Hotel LeVeque, 50 W. Broad St.

Welcome the new year with a weekend getaway. Book a weekend with turn down service, party favors and a lively celebration in the lobby with live music, a champagne toast and a balloon drop.

A Night of Hollywood Glamour

Dec. 31, 10 p.m.

Stories on High, 404 N. High St.

Celebrate with glitz and glamour at Stories on High’s Hollywood-inspired New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music and star-studded energy. Old Hollywood style is encouraged.

New Year’s Eve at Land Grant

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Land-Grant Franklinton Campus, 424 W. Town St.

Celebrate the new year in a winter wonderland with curling, ice bumper cars, heated igloos and a bottle of bubbly.

NYE on High Street

Dec. 31, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

DraftKings Sports & Social, 840 N. High St.

Kick off 2026 with the Ohio State Buckeyes at 7:30 p.m., a toast at midnight and giveaways all night long.

