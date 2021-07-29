New North Market Bridge Park bar supports local vendor

Market Bar at Bridge Park is the perfect combination of neighborhood hangout, a quick marketplace stop and a retail alcohol vendor.

Enjoy community at the bar top, sip and stroll through the market or take your drink to-go. With a wide selection of local craft beers, local spirits, wines and craft sodas, you can’t go wrong at Market Bar.

Co-owners Pete Volker and Wayne Lin met in the '90s in the Columbus indie music scene while they were studying at The Ohio State University. They quickly became friends, and even performed in indie bands together.

The two friends pursued different careers, with Volker becoming an educator and bartender and Lin a businessman. When a bar space was announced at Bridge Park, they felt they could combine their passions, so they submitted a proposal.

“We’re trying to create a space and a bar top where people felt comfortable and it became their neighborhood bar,” says Volker.

Since opening last November, Market Bar has been focused on participating in the community by serving local drinks and offering pairings with the other marketplace vendors.

× Expand Josh Miller

“It’s very important to us to be part of (Dublin) community and support that community,” says Lin.

Volker says he can apply his skills as an educator to the bar scene. His main concern both in the classroom and at the bar is to give people a safe space.

“The best thing is to create a space where people feel comfortable,” he says, “where people can be themselves."

Patrons can sit in the bar area next to the counter or the patio. The market also features a common seating area for 200-plus patrons to enjoy combinations of vendors’ creations as well as a dedicated area for exploring the market while sipping a beverage.

In the future, Volker and Lin hope to do merchant demos as well as tasting events to further support the community.

The Market Bar has happy hour on 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday as well as 3-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Don’t forget to stop by for #winewednesday from open to close for $5 corkage on bottles and $1 off wine pours!

Sarah Grace Smith is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.