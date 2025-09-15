The 2025 NC4K Fashion Show combines fashion and philanthropy

×

Get ready to power up with a purpose at the 2025 NC4K Fashion Show: Runway Reloaded presented by Tansky Sawmill Toyota. This family-friendly community event will take place on Sunday, September 28 at 1:00 pm at Scene75 in The Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

The NC4K Fashion Show is an annual fundraising event hosted by NC4K, a Columbus-based nonprofit that provides financial support, emotional support, and community events to Ohio families experiencing a childhood cancer diagnosis.

ABC6’s Katie McKee and 92.3 WCOL’s Kayla Hanley will emcee the event, which features kids and teens from across central Ohio who commit to raising funds for childhood cancer families to secure their spot on the runway. As part of the model experience, each fundraiser receives professional hair and makeup styling, runway coaching, and a photo shoot to help them feel confident and highlight their personal style.

These young models include the childhood cancer Heroes who have fought the toughest battle and the friends, family, and community members who stand alongside them. 2024 Fashion Show Model Ruby says: “My friend got cancer when he was six months [old], so it [modeling] means a lot because I feel like I’m representing him and doing all of this for him.”

Each year, the Fashion Show closes with the signature Hero Walk, when all the individuals in the room who have fought childhood cancer are invited onstage for a heartfelt moment of recognition and celebration.

NC4K Executive Director Mandy Powell says: “We want NC4K Heroes and Families to know they’re not alone. They have this amazing group of folks cheering them on. Whether we’re in a room for a Fashion Show, or there on the 12th floor at Nationwide Children’s Hospital [with them while they’re] getting treatment, we are cheering for them.”

Admission to the 2025 NC4K Fashion Show includes a $10 Scene75 game card in addition to snacks, interactive activities, a silent auction, and vendors from the Columbus community. Tickets start at $15 for youth 12 and under and $25 for general adult admission. Proceeds from the event will fund NC4K’s critical support services for childhood cancer families.

Learn more and buy your ticket at nc4k.org/fashionshow.

About NC4K: NC4K (Nellie’s Champions for Kids) is a nonprofit organization based in Columbus, Ohio that supports families experiencing a childhood cancer diagnosis. Guided by our core values—Family, Community, and Small Moments Matter—NC4K provides financial support, emotional support, and events for play to nearly 1,000 families living or being treated in the state of Ohio. The vision of NC4K and our community of supporters is to ensure No Kid Fights Cancer Alone.