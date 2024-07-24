Navigating the Ohio State Fair

Since 1850, the Ohio State Fair has brought a myriad of thrill rides, abnormal foods, animals and entertainment to Ohio each summer, and this year, the fair is back from July 24 to August 4. Whether you’re a thrill seeker, a foodie, a music-lover or all of the above, here’s what to look for to make the most of your time at the fair this year.

× Expand Ohio State Fair

Fair Food

The Ohio State Fair never fails to surprise visitors with puzzling yet tasty treats. This year’s fair brings back classic fair food, such as corn dogs and soft-serve ice cream, but it also has a range of new unconventional tastes to wow guests.

Making its debut on New Food Avenue this year is pickle lemonade. The drink is certainly not what one would expect at a lemonade stand, but this sweet and salty combo may just be the perfect refreshment after a long day in the summer sun. Joining the pickle wave is also a pickle-topped pizza from GH Concessions.

On the sweet side, Schmidt's is unveiling its cotton candy cream puff, fair-exclusive that consists of blue custard with a cream puff exterior. Brosco, "The Gummy Bear Guy" is bringing the World's Largest Gummy Bear to the fair, along with a Gummy Corndog and Pickle.

Fair Fun

There's a range ticketed concerts at the Celeste Center this year, from rappers to rock. Kicking off the fair is KIDZ BOP, who performs Wednesday at 6:30. Alabama follows the next day at 7 p.m.

The Stone Temple Pilots brings back classic rock tunes to the fair on Friday at 7:30, and Boyz II Men packs on the nostalgia with 2000s hits on Saturday at 7 p.m. The weekend concludes with La Zenda Nortena who performs Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Lauren Daigle begins the next week with a performance on Monday at 7 p.m., with iconic rapper Ice Cube following on July 30 at 7 p.m. Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias provides a break from the music July 31 at 7.pm., and Stephen Sanchez brings pop tunes to stage August 1 at 7 p.m.

Ohio Players & Midnight Star kicks off the weekend with a performance on August 2 at 7:30 p.m., and Jamey Johnson is the festival's final ticketed performance on August 3 at 7 p.m.

Expand DANIEL OWEN 2015 Ohio State Fair | DANIEL OW Ohio State Fair 2015 Ohio State Fair: Day Four

Beyond live entertainment, The Mountain Dew Midway boasts more than 60 rides for thrill-seekers to explore. Rides are three or more credits, with credits being $1 each. The Sky Glider is back to provide the perfect view of the fairgrounds with a half-mile ride above the fair. Rides such as the Ring of Fire and the Giant Wheel are also back.

A Buttery Custom

The Ohio State Fair has been home to the iconic butter cow since the early 1900s, and each year, the unveiling of the themed cow display is a highly anticipated reveal.

This year, the American Dairy Association Mideast makes a nod to the nation's competing athletes with an Olympic-themed display. This year's butter cow and calf flaunt butter medals and are accompanied by four Olympic athletes. The Butter Cow sculpture and its fellow Olympians can be found at the Dairy Products Building.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.