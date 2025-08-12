Music for the Soul

Expand CBUS Soul Fest

Feed your soul with good music and food at the CBUS Soul Fest in downtown Columbus, Aug. 15-16 from 4-10 p.m. Admission is free, and the two-day event takes place at Bicentennial Park along the Scioto Mile.

Visitors can enjoy live music, engage with the surrounding community and taste-test the different food and drink options available. Some of Columbus’ most popular food trucks will be at CBUS Soul Fest, including Dos Hermanos, Donna’s Delicious Dozen and Suge’s Smokehouse Barbeque. A beverage booth will also be available, offering a variety of options, including beer, seltzers and soft drinks.

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of musicians, including both long-time, well-known artists and those newer to the soul scene. With six musicians total, the CBUS Soul Fest lineup is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 15

4:00 p.m. - Mojoflo

A powerhouse neo-funk band, Mojoflo is known for its catchy rhythms, soulful vocals and fascinating stage performances.

6:00 p.m. - Rahsaan Patterson

A musician who treasures authenticity, Patterson boasts wide-ranging vocals, coupled with powerful songwriting abilities.

8:00 p.m. - Eric Benét

R&B singer-songwriter Benét is a Milwaukee-native who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and has toured internationally.

Saturday, Aug. 16

4:00 p.m. - Ria Blaq

A rising neo-soul, R&B and jazz artist from Columbus, Blaq has toured with well-known artists and sold out concerts in the local Columbus area.

6:00 p.m. - Goapele

A longtime soul-enthusiast, Goapele is not only a singer-songwriter, but an entrepreneur, actor and activist.

8:00 p.m. - Raheem DeVaughn

DeVaughn, whose album "The Love Experience" reached the Billboard Top 200, is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter.

About the CBUS Soul Fest

Established in 2022, the CBUS Soul Fest aims to showcase Columbus’ diverse cultural landscape by highlighting Black culture, businesses and experiences in the local community. The festival was established through a collaboration between Experience Columbus and the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

Parking and transportation information for the event can be found here. For more about the CBUS Soul Fest, visit its website: www.cbussoulfest.com

