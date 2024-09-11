MJ the Musical captures the essence of Michael Jackson

Dive into the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time and watch his artistic precision come to life in MJ the musical. The King of Pop is taking the stage for breathtaking performances at the Ohio Theatre.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Matthew Murphy MJ The Musical

After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and premiering for the first time in 2022, MJ is touring nationally during the 2024-2025 Broadway season. MJ has earned an unprecedented reputation with four Tony Awards and thrilling performances to sold out crowds across North America.

Experience the story of Michael Jackson told around the production of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Jamaal Fields-Green captures the essence of Michael Jackson and earns the title as the only individual to play the King of Pop in all three global productions.

MJ is a thrilling, awe-inspiring production that shares the backstory and unparalleled artistic mastery of Michael Jackson’s career. The musical highlights hit songs like “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Bad,” and of course, “Thriller.”

Expand Photo Courtesy of Matthew Murphy MJ The Musical

The costumes and set design offer an unforgettable performance that encapsulates the essence and style of Michael Jackson. It’s impossible to look away from the smooth, classy moves of the background dancers as each sequence explodes with excitement and the nostalgia of a popstar.

As the story of his personal life unfolds through the musical, the mannerisms of Michael Jackson flourish through both dance and vocal display. With powerful vocals and dance moves inspired by his career, the witty script and timely humor throughout the musical reveals how much more there was to the King of Pop.

The production is perfect for all ages and offers the opportunity to insight nostalgia through the accuracy and energic performance of the talented cast members. Whether you’re are a fan of Michael Jackson or Broadway, this musical is something you don’t want to miss.

MJ the Musical is at Ohio Theatre this fall and can be seen from Sept. 10-15.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.