Restaurant Review: Mezcla Columbus

Columbus is no stranger to Mexican restaurants, but 1022 Summit St.'s newest occupant offers a twist to traditional cuisine. Akin to its name, Mezcla mixes Latin and Mexican traditions, trading flashy decor and 10-page menus for a stylish environment and a concise menu.

Expand Mezcla Open Kitchen

Mezcla’s ambiance strikes a balance between intimate and elegant, making it an ideal choice for both date night and happy hour. Attentive, knowledgeable servers add to the warm hospitality, while the open kitchen invites guests to enjoy the energy of the culinary process as dishes come to life.

The menu is rotating, and shareable plates are the focus. Guests are encouraged to split dishes and explore multiple flavors throughout their meal. The food menu is categorized into three sections: Verduras, Mariscos and Carne.

But of course, we had to get things started with a little tequila. We tried the My Man Go, a cocktail that layers mango-infused blanco tequila with sweet lacto-mango syrup, lime and orange liqueur. This tangy, refreshing cocktail served as the perfect opener, awakening the palate before the meal.

Expand Guacamole y Salsa

Verduras, or veggie-centric, plant-forward dishes, sit at the top of the menu. We tried the Guacamole y Salsa — the classic dish packed a punch with fresh and creamy guac paired alongside a subtly sweet pineapple salsa.

Next, we tried the Tacos Dorados, also out of the Verduras section. These are no typical tacos, but rather, they are filled with a smooth potato purée. The atypical tacos are topped with peanut sauce, aromatic epazote and pickled onion, combining a creamy bite with nuttiness and a sharp, acidic finish.

The next section is Mariscos, or seafood and fish plates. We chose the Snapper al

Expand Snapper al Pastor

Pastor, a wood-grilled snapper topped with charred pineapple, creamy salsa aguacate and refried white beans. The slightly sweet snapper, paired with charred fruit and tangy sauces, made for a complex yet welcoming dish.

Carne is the last section, featuring meats, proteins and richer dishes. Our final selection was the Tacos de Cochinita, featuring slow-braised pork inside warm tortillas and topped with pickled onions. The dish was straightforward, yet delicious, balancing the savory pork with tangy toppings.

Mezcla delivers a dining experience that feels both refined and approachable, weaving together bold flavors, thoughtful presentations and a warm, energetic atmosphere. With its rotating menu and shareable style, it’s a spot that invites return visits to explore new dishes and revisit favorites.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.