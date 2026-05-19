Memorial Day Weekend in Columbus

Expand National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Memorial Day Weekend is a time of both reverence and celebration as communities honor veterans while marking the unofficial start of summer. Coinciding with America 250, this year’s holiday carries added significance as we remember those who served and continue to serve in our nation’s military. In commemoration, the three-day weekend is filled with parades, festivals and more. Here’s what's happening in and around Columbus May 23-25.

Expand Michael Herron

Honoring those who serve

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will hold its annual remembrance ceremony on May 25 at 10 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Ryan Manion, CEO of the Travis Manion Foundation. At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be an opportunity for audience members to honor lost loved ones.

The Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club will also continue its annual Field of Heroes tradition that takes place each Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25), welcoming everyone to remember and honor their personal heroes. Located at the Westerville Sports Complex and Veterans Memorial Park, visitors reflect and honor these heroes with dedicated flag displays across an illuminated field and a respective reading of names.

This year’s event theme is “We the People,” focusing on the community and highlighting America 250 with concerts from the Westerville Concert Band, vendors, and a 5K run/walk concluding with the Memorial Day ceremony.

Other Memorial Day events:

Dublin

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony and Picnic

Parade: 11 a.m., West Bridge Street

Ceremony: 11:30 a.m., Dublin Cemetery

America 250 Community Picnic: 12:30-3 p.m., Indian Run Elementary

www.dublinveterans.com

Gahanna

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Ceremony and Brick Dedication

1 p.m., The Gahanna Veterans Memorial

www.gahannavets.org

Grandview Heights

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Thurs., May 21

Memorial Service

7 a.m., Memorial Park

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Sat., May 23

Memorial Parade

10 a.m., First Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard

www.grandviewheights.gov

Grove City

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

11 a.m., Town Center Park

www.grovecityohio.gov

New Albany

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Ceremony

9:45 a.m., Maplewood Cemetery

www.newalbanyohio.org

Pickerington

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Ceremonies and Service

Ceremonies: 9-11 a.m., Violet Cemetery, Victory Park and Glenn Rest Cemetery

Service: 1-2 p.m., American Legion Post 283

www.pickeringtononline.com

Upper Arlington

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Mon., May 25

UACA Memorial Day Run

8-10 a.m., Fire Station 72

www.uaca.org

Worthington

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Mon., May 25

Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m., Old Worthington

www.worthington.org

Other weekend festivities

This weekend also commemorates an unofficial start to summer, marked by the reopening of several community pools, picnics and a slew of festivals.

Expand Columbus Asian Festival/Experience Columbus

During Memorial Day weekend, celebrate Ohio’s strawberry season with Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, kicking off Sat., May 23 at 11 a.m. at Land-Grant Taprooms and Beer Garden. The event stretches across the brewery and into the streets, filled with strawberry sweets, IPA’s, live music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

At Genoa Park, the Ohio Black Expo’s signature Riverfront Culture Fest takes place May 23-24, celebrating Black excellence with live concerts, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, family-friendly fun and more.

The Columbus Asian Festival also takes place over Memorial Day weekend, showcasing Asian heritage in both an educational and entertaining way. Saturday and Sunday at Franklin Park Conservatory, attendees can watch cultural performances, shop from booths and try authentic bites from food tents.

Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.