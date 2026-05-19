Memorial Day Weekend in Columbus

National Veterans Memorial and Museum
Memorial Day Weekend is a time of both reverence and celebration as communities honor veterans while marking the unofficial start of summer. Coinciding with America 250, this year’s holiday carries added significance as we remember those who served and continue to serve in our nation’s military. In commemoration, the three-day weekend is filled with parades, festivals and more. Here’s what's happening in and around Columbus May 23-25.
Michael Herron
Honoring those who serve
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum will hold its annual remembrance ceremony on May 25 at 10 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Ryan Manion, CEO of the Travis Manion Foundation. At the conclusion of the ceremony, there will be an opportunity for audience members to honor lost loved ones.
The Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club will also continue its annual Field of Heroes tradition that takes place each Memorial Day weekend (May 22-25), welcoming everyone to remember and honor their personal heroes. Located at the Westerville Sports Complex and Veterans Memorial Park, visitors reflect and honor these heroes with dedicated flag displays across an illuminated field and a respective reading of names.
This year’s event theme is “We the People,” focusing on the community and highlighting America 250 with concerts from the Westerville Concert Band, vendors, and a 5K run/walk concluding with the Memorial Day ceremony.
Other Memorial Day events:
Dublin
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony and Picnic
Parade: 11 a.m., West Bridge Street
Ceremony: 11:30 a.m., Dublin Cemetery
America 250 Community Picnic: 12:30-3 p.m., Indian Run Elementary
Gahanna
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Ceremony and Brick Dedication
1 p.m., The Gahanna Veterans Memorial
Grandview Heights
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Thurs., May 21
Memorial Service
7 a.m., Memorial Park
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Sat., May 23
Memorial Parade
10 a.m., First Avenue and Cambridge Boulevard
Grove City
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony
11 a.m., Town Center Park
New Albany
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Ceremony
9:45 a.m., Maplewood Cemetery
Pickerington
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Ceremonies and Service
Ceremonies: 9-11 a.m., Violet Cemetery, Victory Park and Glenn Rest Cemetery
Service: 1-2 p.m., American Legion Post 283
Upper Arlington
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Mon., May 25
UACA Memorial Day Run
8-10 a.m., Fire Station 72
Worthington
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Mon., May 25
Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m., Old Worthington
Other weekend festivities
This weekend also commemorates an unofficial start to summer, marked by the reopening of several community pools, picnics and a slew of festivals.
Columbus Asian Festival/Experience Columbus
During Memorial Day weekend, celebrate Ohio’s strawberry season with Jeni’s Strawberry Jam, kicking off Sat., May 23 at 11 a.m. at Land-Grant Taprooms and Beer Garden. The event stretches across the brewery and into the streets, filled with strawberry sweets, IPA’s, live music and activities for the whole family to enjoy.
At Genoa Park, the Ohio Black Expo’s signature Riverfront Culture Fest takes place May 23-24, celebrating Black excellence with live concerts, food trucks, a vendor marketplace, family-friendly fun and more.
The Columbus Asian Festival also takes place over Memorial Day weekend, showcasing Asian heritage in both an educational and entertaining way. Saturday and Sunday at Franklin Park Conservatory, attendees can watch cultural performances, shop from booths and try authentic bites from food tents.
Maggie Valentine is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.