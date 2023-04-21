McElroy Family of Podcasters Hosting Columbus Shows

Courtesy of the McElroy Family McElroy Family

In 2010, the McElroy brothers started the podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me (MBMBaM). The family now runs a podcast empire. From etiquette to medicine, from video games to cereal, The McElroy family now has a niche show for anyone.

The family has incorporated live shows into their repertoire, and they are coming to Columbus May 19 and 20 to perform at the Palace Theatre.

Travis, Griffin and Justin McElroy are the titular brothers in MBMBaM, the group’s most well-known show. They also host The Adventure Zone (TAZ), which began in 2016 when the brothers recruited their father, Clint, to join them for a Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

The rise to entertainment stardom was natural for the family, as Clint was a radio show host while he was raising his three sons.

“(We) enjoy each other’s company,” Clint says. “And their dynamic was established when they were growing up. It was always the conversation around the dinner table of who could crack me up … that was kind of laying the groundwork.”

Travis moved to Cincinnati in 2009 to pursue a job with the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, where he learned that theater wasn’t the right path for him. Travis and Clint still love living in Ohio, both citing that from Cedar Point to tranquil forestry, Ohio has something for everyone.

“It took doing MBMBaM to realize that while I enjoyed acting, what I really love is performing,” Travis says. “There’s a very subtle difference to that, but what I like doing is being myself and just entertaining a crowd as myself.”

The natural flow of the conversation and impromptu bits are what endear listeners to MBMBaM and TAZ. Travis recounts at one point trying to turn their podcast into a TV show:

“We couldn’t stand the artifice,” he says. “We’re not trying to recapture an energy we found in rehearsal. It’s all happening as we’re doing it ourselves.”

Capturing this “energy” is the key to what makes McElroy live shows worthwhile.

“It’s the immediate feedback, that immediate connection to an audience that we feel the love and the appreciation,” Clint says. “I’ll never forget the first live TAZ show … We walked out on that stage and it was almost like a palpable wave of people cheering and yelling and love. I’ve done a lot of theater, I’ve done a lot of stuff on stage, and I have never experienced anything quite like that before.”

The family’s philosophy towards creating helps them appeal to a wider audience, as they focus on having fun rather than creating a product for consumption.

Courtesy of the McElroy Family My Brother My Brother and Me

“We don’t have bosses that are like, ‘We need you to do a show like this because that’s what people listen to now,’” Travis says. “The benefit of that is we are really only making stuff that we enjoy doing … MBMBaM is just the way my brothers and I interact.”

For TAZ, when they start a story and they are no longer enjoying it, they will wrap it up quickly and begin a new one. That willingness to alter the path and pursue fun content always keeps the shows engaging and allows listeners to jump in at any point without missing some bigger picture.

“(TAZ) is not necessarily something that you have to have Dungeons and Dragons knowledge or experience,” Clint says. “It’s sort of like MBMBaM is an advice show that’s just the framework to hang the gags on. That’s the way TAZ works. It’s us playing this game and it’s really kind of a highlight of family interactions and going back and forth. And it’s really a lot of fun.”

The McElroys are hosting two shows in Columbus at the Palace Theatre, with MBMBaM taking place Friday, May 19, followed by TAZ on Saturday, May 20.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.