McConnell Arts Center Displays Retired Worthington Teacher's Artfully-Crafted Quilts

If you have ever seen the Grand Canyon or other parts of the American Southwest, you may recall the rocky orange- and red-colored terrain of the mountainous desert landscape.

Quilt artist Frauke Palmer and her husband, Professor William Palmer, are avid explorers of these geographical regions, often visiting trails and natural sites in states such as Utah, Arizona and California.

The otherworldly beauty of these areas of the country is the inspiration behind Frauke Palmer's art exhibit, Slice and Dice: My Earth Dissected. The exhibit presents a collection of Palmer’s hand-made unique quilts in the corridor gallery at the McConnell Arts Center and will be on display until July 5.

Palmer wants her quilts to fill exhibit-goers with just as much appreciation for the great outdoors as she has herself.

“What I hope is that they gain appreciation for nature, patterns and designs to be explored,” she says.

The fabrics used in Frauke Palmer’s quilts often include earth tones such as green, red, orange and blue with unique shapes and patterns that imitate natural plants and structures such as rock formations and trees. She utilizes the natural lines and structures found in nature to creatively manipulate and arrange to her liking.

Palmer started quilting 20 years ago after retiring from her job as a math and physics teacher at Worthington Kilbourne High School. Throughout her life she has enjoyed sewing clothes and garments. Because of this she decided to try quilting to keep busy.

Over the years Palmer has had her quilts displayed in various areas of central Ohio such as Upper Arlington and Dublin, but having her quilts displayed in Worthington is extra special for the retired Worthington City Schools teacher.

