Love Is Blind in Ohio

Netflix’s viral reality show, Love Is Blind, is landing in Ohio for its milestone tenth season.

Love Is Blind is a social experiment where single men and women looking for love enter isolation pods and blind-date-style meet one another until they find “the one”. Hosted by TV personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Season 10 features singles from Cincinnati to Columbus all searching for the same thing: love.

This season’s group ranges from 28 to 38 years of age, with a variety of work experience varying from medical doctors, financers, a former professional soccer player, realtors and a former Cleveland Cavaliers dancer. The group is mixed up in the typical reality drama, the trailer featuring a possible love triangle, proposals and of course, tears.

The show will follow the couples who make it outside of the pods back to their Ohio hometowns and watch as they adjust to their new romantic life.

It is only a matter of time until the greater Columbus area finds out who in their community has made it to the altar and who goes home alone. The first six episodes begin streaming on Netflix Feb. 11.

For fans of the show or those curious to see Columbus in the reality setting, Experience Columbus is hosting a series of watch party events.

An already sold-out event will be held on Feb. 18 at Jaeger Square. The apartment complex will serve specially-themed food and drinks as guests watch the Love Is Blind crew make their return from the pods and begin their new relationship back home. Guests can also enjoy photo opps inspired by the show and a chance to meet some of the returning singles.

Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, COSI After Dark will be having a Cocktails and Chemistry night on Feb. 12. This 21+ event will feature a cocktail competition between 11 of Columbus’ top mixologists and guests will have the opportunity to taste test and vote on the winner. And to celebrate the premiere of Love Is Blind, COSI’s Giant Screen Theater will be streaming the first six episodes along with immersive photo opps for guests to have their own red-carpet moment. Doors open for this event at 6:30 p.m., and activities will be 7-10 p.m. COSI After Dark will be ticketed, $37 per person in advance or $47 per person at the door. For more information visit www.cosi.org.

Brass Eye at the Junto Hotel will be raising their Golden Goblets starting Feb.11 from 6-9 p.m. with a weekly watch party of Love Is Blind complete with a set menu and plenty of commentary as guests enjoy the show. Make a reservation here.

As the city transforms as the background setting for love and heartbreak, viewers can learn more about the Season 10 singles at www.netflix.com.

