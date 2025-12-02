Local holiday toy drives

‘Tis the season of giving, and what better way to spread holiday cheer than by donating to a local toy drive? Across Columbus and its surrounding communities, local businesses, schools and nonprofits are teaming up to collect gifts – making sure every child experiences the magic of the season. Here are just a few local toy drives you can donate to:

In its 48th year of helping children in the community, Firefighters 4 Kids will run five toy drives throughout the Columbus area. On Dec. 13, the Worthington Fire Department, Upper Arlington Fire Department, New Albany Fire Department and the Dublin Fire Department will host toy drives from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. After Dec. 13, Firefighters 4 Kids requests that all donations be dropped off at the Franklin Country Fire Station.

For more information, visit www.firefighters4kids.com

The Big 10 Toy Drive

WBNS-10TV is partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets to gather toy donations for the Salvation Army. Fans attending the Blue Jackets game on Dec. 14 can bring new, unwrapped toys to be collected by volunteers. Those who donate will receive a voucher that is good for two tickets to an upcoming home game. For fans that can’t attend Dec. 14, donations will be accepted from Nov. 18-Dec. 14 at OhioHealth Chiller Ice Rinks in Easton, Dublin and North, or at Blue Line store locations at Nationwide Arena and Polaris Fashion Place.

For more information, visit www.nhl.com/bluejackets

Nationwide Children’s Hospital: Holiday Toy Program and Wish List Drop

Nationwide Children’s Hospital encourages those who can to donate. Its annual toy drop will be occurring throughout December. Those who are unable to drop off a toy donation in person have the opportunity to make purchases online and have them shipped to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. To ensure a meaningful gift, donors are encouraged to look through a list of wish list items on Amazon, though they don’t have to be purchased from Amazon. In-person donations can be dropped off at 646 Parsons Ave. Drop-off dates are listed below:

Fri., Dec. 5: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 6: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 10: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 13: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit give.nationwidechildrens.org

Violet Township Fire Department Toy Drive

Violet Township Fire Department’s stations and several local stores will be equipped with drop-off locations for unopened toys this holiday season. The drive kicks off Nov. 25 and concludes Dec. 24 this year. Donations can also be accepted through purchasing wish list items on Amazon or donating money online. To drop off toys in person, a handful of fire stations and local businesses will provide areas to donate.

Fire Station 591: 1 Lockville Rd.

Fire Station 592: 8700 Refugee Road NW

For more information, visit www.violet.oh.us

New Albany Police Department Toy Drive

Join New Albany’s Police Department in its fourth annual toy drive on Dec. 6, which supports the Columbus Toys for Tots campaign. Donations are required to be new and unopened and can be dropped off at City of New Albany Village Hall, 99 W. Main St. from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit newalbanyohio.org

Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce Young Leaders Toy Drive

The Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce will deck the halls with its annual toy drive. Items requested are brand new toys, winter accessories (scarves, hats, gloves) and art supplies. Collection sites are open until Nov. 30 at many community partners throughout Westerville. After the toy drive, the annual Wrap Up Party will be held to wrap the gifts and celebrate the hard work of volunteers on Mon., Dec. 8, 5:30PM, at COhatch Polaris.

For more information, visit www.westervillechamber.com

Dublin: Fill-a-Cruiser Toy Drive

The City of Dublin and the Dublin Police Department are hosting their seventh annual Fill-A-Cruiser Toy Drive on Dec. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dublin Justice Center – 6565 Commerce Pkwy. Donations will also be accepted prior to the drive-thru event at the City’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. In partnership with Get Behind the Badge, all donations will go to children of fallen or critically injured first responders and other local families in need.

For more information, visit www.dublinohiousa.gov

Grove City: Cram the Cruiser Toy Drive

The Grove City Police Department requests new toys, gift cards and books to help cram the cruiser full of Christmas joy for children in need. The event will be Sun., Dec. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the Grove City United Methodist Church. Along with giving back to the community, donors will have the opportunity to get close to police cruisers and visit with Chief Scott and other officers. For those who can’t make the event, donations are accepted at various locations around Grove City through Fri., Dec. 5.

For more information, visit www.grovecityohio.gov

Franklin County Children Services’ Holiday Wish Toy Drive

Spreading holiday cheer to children in Ohio’s welfare programs, the Holiday Wish Toy Drive accepts any new toy donations at the Franklin County Children Services building. Donations are open now until Dec. 20 with hours indicated below. Donors can also donate online using Holiday Wish’s Amazon wish list.

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14: Noon-3 p.m.

Franklin County Children Services: 855 W. Mound St., Columbus

For more information, visit fccs.us

