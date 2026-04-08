Local Earth and Arbor Day events

April offers plenty of opportunities to go big, go green and get serious about saving our planet and protecting our environment by reflecting on and reducing our carbon footprint, restoring green spaces and removing pollutants.

Across Columbus, you’ll find a full slate of activities, festivals and hands‑on opportunities to celebrate and care for the Earth all month long.

Expand Friends of Goodale

Earth Day Volunteer Work Day

April 18

Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

Help keep Columbus’ oldest city park beautiful with some weeding, watering and pickup work.

Earth Day at the King Arts Complex

April 18

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave.

Enjoy a full day of wellness and creativity with yoga, line dancing, seed starting, candle making, sustainable crafts, food demos, a DJ and a food truck.

Franklin Park Conservatory

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Earth Day Free Tree Giveaway

Expand Franklin Park Conservatory

April 18

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Pick up free tree saplings provided by Green Columbus and enjoy family‑friendly activities including a tree‑cookie craft for kids. Conservatory admission is required for indoor exhibits.

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Earth Day Foraging Walk

April 23

6-7 p.m.

AEP Foundation Education Pavilion

Join a forager and chef for a walk around the Conservatory Community Garden Campus to learn about edible plants and how to incorporate wild foods into everyday life.

Columbus Metro Parks

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April 18

Kids As Planet Protectors: An Earth Day Celebration at Scioto Audubon

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

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April 19

Leave No Trace: Earth Day Stewards at Battelle Darby Creek

12:30-1:20 p.m.

Earth Day at Sharon Woods

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

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April 22

Expand Green Columbus

Earth Day Extravaganza at Homestead

4-6 p.m.

Earth Day Strike Team at Battelle Darby Creek

1-2 p.m.

Earth Day Cleanup Hike at Scioto Grove

6-7 p.m.

Earth Day S’more at Scioto Grove

5-6 p.m.

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April 26

Children’s Garden Day at Inniswood Metro Gardens

2-4 p.m.

Earth Day Columbus Festival

April 26

Expand Earth Day Columbus

11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Scioto Audubon, 400 W. Whittier St.

Celebrate at Central Ohio’s largest Earth Day event with live music, food trucks, yoga, kids’ activities and more than 80 sustainability booths featuring local nonprofits, eco‑friendly vendors, and hands‑on demonstrations from environmental educators and activists.

Earth Day Columbus also offers volunteer opportunities throughout April, from urban farm workdays and litter cleanups, to trying your green thumb at tree‑tending projects.

Expand Ohio Statehouse

Free Earth Day Fossil Tour

April 26

1-2:30 p.m.

The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capital Sq.

Explore the fossils found in the limestone of the Ohio Statehouse guided by expert geologists and paleontologists.

Earth Week 2026 at the Ohio State University

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April 22–25

Various OSU Campus Locations

The OSU Green Team hosts a week of sustainability‑focused events across campus, including an Earth Day Fair, plant and tree giveaways, recycling drives, climate‑action programming and educational sessions.

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April 22

Earth Day Fair

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Ross Heart Hospital Auditorium

Learn about local sustainability efforts, meet campus and community groups, earn prizes and pick up free plants.

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EPN Signature Earth Day Event: Building Local Coalitions for Climate Action in Ohio

3:45–7:30 p.m.

The Fawcett Center

This free event features interactive exhibits, a student capstone poster session, networking opportunities and a plant giveaway from the Green Team ERG.

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April 24

Expand Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens

Native Plant & Tree Giveaway

Carmack Bus Stop 2: 6:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot): 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Pick up native plants and trees to support pollinators and local ecosystems.

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Chadwick Arboretum Arbor Day Celebration

10–11:30 a.m.

Kottman Hall Patio, 2021 Coffey Rd.

A free celebration with speakers and activities. RSVP is encouraged; hourly parking rates apply.

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Recycling Give‑Back Day

All day

Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)

Drop off e‑waste and other recyclable materials. (E‑waste accepted Friday only).

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April 25

Native Plant & Tree Giveaway

9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)

An additional opportunity to pick up native plants and trees.

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Recycling Give‑Back Day

All day

Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)

Paper shredding and more recycling services are available.

Expand Columbus Zoo

Columbus Zoo Earth Day Celebration

April 25-26

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Celebrate Mother Earth with conservation activity stations, zoo keeper talks, zoo characters, live entertainment and a Party for the Planet. Parties take place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., with various keeper talks occurring from 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

For additional local events, click here.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.