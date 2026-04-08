Local Earth and Arbor Day events

April offers plenty of opportunities to go big, go green and get serious about saving our planet and protecting our environment by reflecting on and reducing our carbon footprint, restoring green spaces and removing pollutants.
Across Columbus, you’ll find a full slate of activities, festivals and hands‑on opportunities to celebrate and care for the Earth all month long.
Friends of Goodale
April 18
Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.
Help keep Columbus’ oldest city park beautiful with some weeding, watering and pickup work.
Earth Day at the King Arts Complex
April 18
9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
King Arts Complex, 867 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Enjoy a full day of wellness and creativity with yoga, line dancing, seed starting, candle making, sustainable crafts, food demos, a DJ and a food truck.
Franklin Park Conservatory
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Franklin Park Conservatory
April 18
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Pick up free tree saplings provided by Green Columbus and enjoy family‑friendly activities including a tree‑cookie craft for kids. Conservatory admission is required for indoor exhibits.
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April 23
6-7 p.m.
AEP Foundation Education Pavilion
Join a forager and chef for a walk around the Conservatory Community Garden Campus to learn about edible plants and how to incorporate wild foods into everyday life.
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April 18
Kids As Planet Protectors: An Earth Day Celebration at Scioto Audubon
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
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April 19
Leave No Trace: Earth Day Stewards at Battelle Darby Creek
12:30-1:20 p.m.
Earth Day at Sharon Woods
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
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April 22
Green Columbus
Earth Day Extravaganza at Homestead
4-6 p.m.
Earth Day Strike Team at Battelle Darby Creek
1-2 p.m.
Earth Day Cleanup Hike at Scioto Grove
6-7 p.m.
Earth Day S’more at Scioto Grove
5-6 p.m.
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April 26
Children’s Garden Day at Inniswood Metro Gardens
2-4 p.m.
April 26
Earth Day Columbus
11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Scioto Audubon, 400 W. Whittier St.
Celebrate at Central Ohio’s largest Earth Day event with live music, food trucks, yoga, kids’ activities and more than 80 sustainability booths featuring local nonprofits, eco‑friendly vendors, and hands‑on demonstrations from environmental educators and activists.
Earth Day Columbus also offers volunteer opportunities throughout April, from urban farm workdays and litter cleanups, to trying your green thumb at tree‑tending projects.
Ohio Statehouse
April 26
1-2:30 p.m.
The Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capital Sq.
Explore the fossils found in the limestone of the Ohio Statehouse guided by expert geologists and paleontologists.
Earth Week 2026 at the Ohio State University
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April 22–25
Various OSU Campus Locations
The OSU Green Team hosts a week of sustainability‑focused events across campus, including an Earth Day Fair, plant and tree giveaways, recycling drives, climate‑action programming and educational sessions.
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April 22
Earth Day Fair
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
Ross Heart Hospital Auditorium
Learn about local sustainability efforts, meet campus and community groups, earn prizes and pick up free plants.
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EPN Signature Earth Day Event: Building Local Coalitions for Climate Action in Ohio
3:45–7:30 p.m.
The Fawcett Center
This free event features interactive exhibits, a student capstone poster session, networking opportunities and a plant giveaway from the Green Team ERG.
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April 24
Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens
Native Plant & Tree Giveaway
Carmack Bus Stop 2: 6:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot): 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Pick up native plants and trees to support pollinators and local ecosystems.
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Chadwick Arboretum Arbor Day Celebration
10–11:30 a.m.
Kottman Hall Patio, 2021 Coffey Rd.
A free celebration with speakers and activities. RSVP is encouraged; hourly parking rates apply.
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Recycling Give‑Back Day
All day
Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)
Drop off e‑waste and other recyclable materials. (E‑waste accepted Friday only).
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April 25
Native Plant & Tree Giveaway
9 a.m.–12 p.m.
Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)
An additional opportunity to pick up native plants and trees.
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Recycling Give‑Back Day
All day
Chadwick Arboretum North (4‑H Center Parking Lot)
Paper shredding and more recycling services are available.
Columbus Zoo
Columbus Zoo Earth Day Celebration
April 25-26
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Celebrate Mother Earth with conservation activity stations, zoo keeper talks, zoo characters, live entertainment and a Party for the Planet. Parties take place at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., with various keeper talks occurring from 9:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m.
For additional local events, click here.
Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.