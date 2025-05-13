Local artists present nature-inspired exhibits at McConnell Arts Center through July 2

The McConnell Arts Center presents three new gallery exhibitions by local artists, open through July 2nd.

“We are excited to present new and recent works from each of these outstanding local artists,” said Michelle Tavenner, director of artistic programming and education at the McConnell. “While distinctly different in mediums, processes, perspectives, and creative expression, (the artists') works collectively invite the observer to explore the natural world, from real, surreal, and hyperreal viewpoints.”

Hassan Qureshi presents Breath of the Wild: Harmony of Wildlife & Arabic Calligraphy, combining the artful strokes of the Arabic language with images of wildlife. This hyperrealist approach creates art that is almost photographic in nature, but subtly combines Arabic script. A Columbus native, Qureshi identifies as a storyteller and pushes toward innovation in his art. Most recently, he completed two large-scale murals in downtown Columbus on Goodale Street for the Summer Spray Short North Murals project.

Printed Landscapes by Kathy McGhee also incorporates wildlife’s natural beauty into her prints, stemming from a lifetime of studying as a professor of fine arts at the Columbus Center for Arts and Design. She is a practicing printmaker who shows her art around the world, and through this collection she explores the ways that we interact with nature and how it prompts self-discovery.

Emily Morgan’s Decomposition: Dusk Effect features the collage artist’s different styles of composition, from light to dark and introspective. This collection specifically explores nature’s lifecycles, from life to decomposition. Morgan, also known as Lovely But Dead, is known for intricate collages and is the founder and president of Columbus Collage Collective.

All three artists are hosting guided tours of their galleries to give a more personal touch to their work.

Hassan Qureshi: May 22, 7-8 p.m.

Emily Morgan (Lovely But Dead): May 29, 7-8 p.m.

Kathy McGhee: June 10, 7-8 p.m.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.