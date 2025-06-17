Little West Tavern Review

Expand Ella Jay

Tucked neatly beneath the distinguished Junto Hotel on Belle Street, Little West Tavern brings a beautiful blend of rustic charm and bold, modern flavor to the Columbus Peninsula.

Inspired by the free spirit of the Wild West, the tavern is known for serving up wood-fired select cuts alongside an assortment of signature cocktails.

Inside, the inviting atmosphere strikes the perfect balance between upscale and approachable.

Warm wood tones, black leather seating, dimmed golden lighting and charming country decor radiate a luxurious lodge-like comfort, while the open, wood-hearth kitchen and welcoming staff keep the mood casual. During my visit, upbeat American classics played overhead, while the chatter of the bar and the bustling sounds of downtown passerby floated through the open, glass-paneled garage doors – lending to the lively ambience.

As I embraced the vibrant atmosphere from my cozy corner booth, I decided to embrace the restaurant’s motto as well – “Opportunity favors the bold.” – and dive right into the drink menu.

Quick to catch my eye was the Coal Miner’s Daughter: a glamorous blend of Citadelle gin, créme de violette, St-Germain, butterfly pea flower, honey syrup and Chareau Aloe, topped with lemon fee foam, lemon peel and, best of all, glitter. Floral and herby, sweet and sparkly – this violet fairytale was the martini of my dreams.

I also sampled my colleague’s drink: the Polaroid Summer. Concocted with New Amsterdam vodka, orgeat lemonade and Angostura bitters, this pretty-in-pink cocktail made for a smooth yet bright refresher.

While I was on the search for a fun Friday-night beverage, the tavern also offers alternatives that are a bit more laidback, including 20-plus wine choices, nine draft beer options and a handful of zero-proof mocktails.

Next, my colleague and I selected two starters for the table, the first being a LWT signature: cheddar scallion drop biscuits. Perfectly golden and served with salted Ohio honey butter, these savory, flakey biscuits melted in my mouth.

We also indulged in the loaded fries – a hearty, flavor-packed standout. Thickly-cut and smothered in rich, smoky queso, these fries took comfort-food to the next level with toppings of kale, pickled red onions and avocado. The smoked chipotle aioli served on the side was a delicious addition, providing a bold kick of lingering flavor – perfect for anyone who’s a spice-lover like me.

And, now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for: the entrees.

I considered my options tediously – from the menu’s “Western Trail Specialties” to its signatures straight from the “Sizzlin’ Pan” – but watching the flames of the hearth dance in the background as we enjoyed our appetizers, I knew I had to order something wood-fired for my main course. While the rib roast, skirt steak and strip steak options all sounded equally mouthwatering, I chose to try the Jidori chicken.

Golden with a slight, smoky char, the tender and juicy chicken fell off the bone almost effortlessly, supported by a delectable chipotle cashew salsa that added rich and nutty hints to the dish. While the chicken was cooked to perfection, I felt the salsa was what truly elevated this entree.

On the side, I enjoyed crispy Brussels sprouts. Tossed in a jalapeño honey and topped with crumbled cotija, pepitas and red onions, this side dish was an exemplary mix of sweet, savory and salty.

Meanwhile, my colleague enjoyed the NY strip steak accompanied by caramelized pearl onions, and a side of roasted cauliflower topped with that yummy chipotle aioli and jalapeño jam.

And, of course, how could we leave without sampling a dessert? When my colleague and I spotted the vanilla banana cheesecake on the menu, it was love at first sight.

Classically silky and creamy, notes of vanilla added an entirely new dimension of warmth to this cheesecake. In a perfect balancing act, roasted bananas and banana foster sauce lent a mellow sweetness to the dish. The flawlessly intertwined flavors of the dessert were then complimented further by the sweet crunch of caramel popcorn sprinkled atop – a 10/10 in my book.

Overall, I found myself thoroughly impressed by the end of my evening at Little West Tavern. With paradigmatic pours, bold smoky entrees, dreamy desserts, excellent service and cozy Western charm, it’s definitely a spot I’d return to – and one I’d recommend to others.

Whether you’re seeking a warm, nostalgic night out, celebrating a special occasion, or simply in the mood to try something new, Little West Tavern will have what you’re craving.

The after-party

Following our lovely dinner at the tavern, my colleague and I escaped outdoors to the colorful alley just behind the Junto for a free Party on the Peninsula.

Downtown Columbus’ newest outdoor hangout, The Lawn at High Water Alley was a lively sight last Friday. All around, party-goers enjoyed bites from LWT’s Poutine Window and other local vendors, sipped on DORA drinks, and vibed to live, family-friendly DJ tunes. Children ran about, enjoying the pop-up zipline installed in the alley, and the interactive Los Trompos art installation which had recently traveled to the location.

Despite a sprinkle of rain here and there, the warmth in the air and the energetic ambience of the party made for a perfect way to kick off summer.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.