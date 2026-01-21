Les Misérables returns One Day More to Columbus

Broadway in Columbus, CAPA Broadway in Columbus, CAPA Broadway in Columbus, CAPA Broadway in Columbus, CAPA

One of the most popular musicals in history is back on the road and stopping in Columbus. Based on Victor Hugo’s famous novel of the same name, Les Misérables returns for the first time since 2020 to Ohio Theatre for a limited run, Jan. 27-Feb. 1.

This latest Broadway production of Les Mis debuted in 2014 and was nominated for three Tonys after a two-year run. The production has received high acclaim for its stripped-down storytelling and atmospheric video projections, which give the audience a cinematic experience.

Les Misérables is a story which takes place two years after the French Revolution of 1830, when France is once again threatened with violence. Unhappy with the current monarchy, a group of rebels plot to overthrow and lay claim to the throne for the common people. The audience follows the story of escaped convict, Jean Valjean (played by Nick Cartell), who is beginning to build a new life for himself and his adopted daughter Cosette (Delaney Guyer). Valjean’s past finally catches up to him as police inspector Javert (Nick Rehberger), who has been hunting Valjean for two decades, comes close on his tail. The characters are swept up in an epic musical story of chaos, morality and justice.

The overall production of Les Misérables has been awarded more than 100 major titles, including the 1987 Tony for Best Musical and 1988 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The iconic score, written by Herbert Kretzmer and Claude-Michel Schonberg, features Broadway classics such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

The approximate run time for this show is two hours and 50 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. The production is suitable for children 10 and up.

For more information about the show and how to purchase tickets, visit www.columbus.broadway.com.

