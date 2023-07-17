Lancaster Festival's 2023 Lineup

The 10-day Lancaster Festival is gearing up for its 39th year, and this year’s lineup boasts a multitude of sounds, from chart-topping artists to Scottish sensations. Each of these performances will take place on the Wendel Concert Stage, with tickets available at www.lancasterfestival.org. Here’s a peek into the headliners for this musical celebration.

Andy Grammer with the Lancaster Festival Orchestra

July 22

Ever since his self-titled debut album released in 2011, this pop sensation has consistently topped charts with hits such as “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine by Me” and “Honey I’m Good.” Grammer will bring his upbeat music to Lancaster’s stage on the festival’s initial weekend, and he will be joined by the Lancaster Festival Orchestra.

Byron Stripling & Friends

July 24

Bryon Stripling is a jazz trumpeter whose diverse blends of jazz vocals and trumpet tunes have gained him wide recognition amongst pop orchestra enthusiasts. Stripling currently acts as the conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony and the artistic director and conductor of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. Stripling’s groovy music will bring a cool blues presence to the stage.

ROCK the POPS! The Lancaster Festival Orchestra with Siobahn Cronin

July 25

The Lancaster Festival Orchestra will be joined by special guest Siobahn Cronin, a classical violinist with a rock flair. Siobhan uses both acoustic and electric violin to curate her distinctive scores, and she has performed with renowned artists such as the Trans-Siberien Orchestra and Josh Groban.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

July 26

Deemed the most famous bagpipe band on the planet, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers have brought a blend of Scottish music, rock and pop to venues around the globe. The Celtic rock band uses bagpipes and various instruments to curate incredible covers of hits such as “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Believing.” The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are heating up the Wendel Concert Stage on Wednesday.

Grand Finale Concert: Sheryl Crow with the Lancaster Festival Orchestra

July 29

With nine Grammy wins, 11 studio albums and over 50 million albums sold worldwide, Sheryl Crow’s feel-good music has captivated the nation for years. Hits like “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “Picture” are a testament to how the artist effortlessly intertwines aspects of country, pop, folk and rock into her music. This summer, the Lancaster Festival Orchestra will join Crow with a performance that ends the festival on a high note.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.