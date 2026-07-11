Lancaster Festival returns with nine days of music, art and community

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For more than four decades, the Lancaster Festival has brought together world-class performances, local talent and community celebrations, transforming Fairfield County into a hub of music, art and summer fun. This year, the festival returns July 17-25 with more than 75 events ranging from orchestral concerts and Broadway favorites to children's activities, visual arts and free downtown entertainment.

The festivities begin July 17 with ArtWalk, a free evening showcasing regional artists, live music and local businesses throughout downtown Lancaster. The following day, Festival Fair Day returns to the Fairfield County Fairgrounds with family-friendly activities, entertainment and hands-on experiences before the Wendel Concert Stage comes alive that evening with a double tribute concert featuring Elton Rohn and Dancing Dream, celebrating the music of Elton John and ABBA.

Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy a variety of free daily programming, including Children's Corner performances, Noon at the Square concerts and the Happy Hour Music Series. Young creatives can also participate in the Major Arts for Minors workshops, while music enthusiasts can explore the intimate Café Concert Series, chamber performances and the Lancaster Festival Orchestra's classical and Broadway productions.

A fan favorite also returns this year as the Covered Bridge Music Series takes the stage July 22 after a hiatus, highlighting singer-songwriters and Americana artists beneath the summer sky. The Lancaster Festival Orchestra will continue the celebration with its annual Masterworks Concert at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption on July 23, showcasing pianist Maxim Lando in one of the festival's signature classical performances.

The festival concludes July 25 with a performance from Grammy Award-winning country trio Lady A alongside the Lancaster Festival Orchestra. Known for chart-topping hits including Need You Now, the group will headline the Grand Finale Concert at the Wendel Concert Stage, followed by the festival's traditional fireworks display.

Since its founding in 1984, the Lancaster Festival has grown into one of Ohio's premier arts festivals, celebrating the connection between music, visual arts and community. Whether you're planning an evening under the stars with the orchestra, strolling through downtown galleries or enjoying free concerts with family and friends, the festival offers countless opportunities to experience the creative spirit of Lancaster throughout the week.

A complete schedule, ticket information and event details are available at www.lancasterfestival.org.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.