The Lancaster Festival Returns for 2025

The Lancaster Festival will take place from July 24-Aug. 2 with a wide variety of events celebrating art and community.

The opening night performance will feature the Lancaster Festival Orchestra led by new music director John Devlin. Beginning with a brass fanfare to usher in the festival season, the performance will include Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 4.

Following the opening night festivities, on July 26, Rascal Flatts singer and Powell, Ohio, native Gary LeVox will be joined by the Lancaster Festival Orchestra to perform familiar Rascal Flatts favorites along with original music.

Want a blast from the past? Enjoy Hairball: A Bombastic Classic Rock Experience on July 30. The show will feature legendary rock hits from bands such as Queen, Journey, KISS and more, recreated by performers decked out in their rockstar best.

Prepare for a star-studded festival finale with two headlining performances on Aug. 2. Two-time Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat will take the stage with her country hits from throughout the years along with California-based rock band Dawes.

In addition to major music performances, there will also be events such as the free ArtWalk, where guests can visit exhibitions from regional artists all over downtown Lancaster. Additionally, professional photographer Martin Baker will lead a photography workshop all about the history and how-tos of taking great photographs.

These are only a few of the many events featured during the 10-day festival. Visit the Lancaster Festival’s website at www.lancasterfestival.org to purchase tickets and see the full lineup of events.

Avery Gillis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.