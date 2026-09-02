Labor Day weekend in Columbus

The day has come to celebrate the working people of America and to say farewell to summer. From Friday to Monday, people can enjoy parades, festivals, live music and more across Columbus, all acknowledging and celebrating the impact local workers have on the community as we commemorate Labor Day.

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival

Sept. 2-5

Historic Lions Park, 2900 Chautauqua Blvd.

Celebrate the harvest with all-you-can-eat hot buttered sweet corn, plus more than 70 vendors, entertainment, midway events and rides and much more.

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CBUS Soul Fest

Sept. 4-5

Bicentennial Park, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Experience live music, great food and plenty of soul at this Columbus staple.

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Columbus Greek Festival

Sept. 4-7

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

Enjoy authentic cuisine, shop for goods and immerse yourself in Greek culture through dance and cathedral tours at this Labor Day weekend tradition.

Obetz Zucchinifest

Sept. 4-7

Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trl.

This four-day, family-friendly fest is all about – you guessed it – zucchini. Vendors, live music, rides, a parade, pageant and car show will make for more fun.

Organizing Columbus – A Labor Day Celebration & Panel

Fri., Sept. 4.

Noon

City of Columbus City Hall, 90 W. Broad St.

A luncheon, panel, discussion and celebration, this event will let attendees join in on a candid conversation with local workers who will share why they chose to unionize and the impact it had on their workplaces and communities.

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Annual Grove City Labor Day Drone Show

Sat., Sept. 5

The Park at Beulah, 3700 Glacial Lane

6 p.m.: Pre-movie Activities & Fun

6:30 p.m.: Outdoor Movie – National Treasure

8:45 p.m.: Drone show begins

Wrap up summer and continue the America250 celebration with Grove City’s annual drone show.

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2026 Ohio Cup Vintage Base Ball Festival

Sept. 5-6

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

With more than 30 teams participating, this fest is one of the largest of its kind. Admission is free, but playing regulations are strict: 1860s rules only!

Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival

Sept. 5-7

This three-day event has a little something for everyone — live music, midway rides, a car and quilt show, tailgating, vendors, a Miss Canal Winchester Pageant and more. A parade will kick off celebrations on Monday, stepping off from Canal Winchester High School at 1 p.m.

Etna’s Labor Day Celebration

Sun., Sept. 6

6 p.m.

Cumberland Trails Golf Club, 8244 Columbia Rd.

Enjoy food trucks, music and a fireworks display after dark.

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Pickerington Lions Club Labor Day Parade & Fish Fry

Mon., Sept. 7

10 a.m.: Parade steps off from Opportunity Way

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Fish Fry at Victory Park, 101 Lockville Rd.

Alongside fish, the Pickerington Lions Club will also be cooking up hot dogs, and food trucks from Zapatas and Schmidts will also be on site. While eating, guests can enjoy entertainment from DJ Chris Leads and live performances by the Pickerington North and Pickerington Central marching bands, as well as enter the Golden Raffle for a chance to win up to $1,000.

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Upper Arlington’s Labor Day Arts Festival

Mon., Sept. 7

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

2850 Tremont Rd., Parking Lot adjacent to Northam Park

This long-standing tradition celebrates UA’s creativity with hands-on art activities, live music and fine art displays and vendors.

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Columbus Zoo Lantern Festival

Through Oct. 25

Head to the zoo after dark to admire the dazzling spectacle of more than 70 Asian lanterns.

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Sports

Labor Day weekend is also a big weekend for sports. Tune in to watch:

Ohio State Football home opener vs. Ball State

Columbus Crew vs. Colorado Rapids

Columbus Clippers vs. Iowa Cubs

Ohio State Women’s Soccer vs. Memphis

Taylor Stumbaugh is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.