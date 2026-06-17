Juneteenth events around Columbus

Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom, culture and achievements – to honor the holiday’s significance, many Columbus-area organizations and surrounding communities are marking the occasion with festivals, performances, educational programs, family-friendly activities and more. Explore local events below.
Renee Hagans
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
Thurs., June 18, 11 a.m.-noon
Ohio Statehouse
1 Capitol Sq.
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Marking the start of Juneteenth celebrations, this ceremony will feature inspirational speeches and musical performances, including from Columbus East High School Drumline. www.ohiostatehouse.org
Juneteenth Legacy
Fri., June 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
769 E. Long St.
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Join the Lincoln Theatre Association team as they educate and entertain for Juneteenth. Events include a Culture Tasting Lab with Chef Rah, a Lapa Sewing Class, a Mural Walk and more. www.lincolntheathrecolumbus.com
Dublin Brown-Harris Cemetery Open House
City of Dublin
Fri., June 19, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Brown-Harris Cemetery
6540 Shier Rings Rd., Dublin
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In honor of the holiday, members of the public are invited to pay their respects, bring flowers to this historic cemetery and engage in meaningful conversation. Nearby parking is available at the Ohio State Outpatient Care Dublin Facility. www.dublinohiousa.gov
Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival
James DeCamp Photography
Fri., June 19, noon-4 p.m.
Ohio History Center
800 E. 17th Ave.
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The Ohio History Connection celebrates culture, history and community with music, dancing, educational speeches and food at its Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival. www.ohiohistory.org
Juneteenth Ohio Festival
Juneteenth Ohio
June 19 and 20, noon-11 p.m.
Genoa Park
303 W. Broad St.
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Head to the Juneteenth Ohio Festival for a weekend packed with performances and activities such as Soul Food Fantasy, City Wide Drum Call for Peace!, the Funk City Show Band, National Recording Artist Ro James and more. Tickets to the festival are $20 for adults, $5 for children. www.juneteenthohio.com
Juneteenth Celebration at Joey’s Place
Fri., June 19, 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Joey’s Place
2333 N. High St.
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Celebrate with eats and drinks alongside entertainment and live music from Gerald R. Jones, “The Laughomedian,” and Terri Withlow Music. The first 100 guests will receive free appetizers. www.joey-place.com
New Albany Juneteenth Celebration
City of New Albany
Fri., June 19, 5-9 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater
170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
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The City of New Albany will host vendors, artists, food and performers to celebrate Juneteenth. This year, they will have a new portable roller rink from 6-9 p.m. Preorder an official New Albany Juneteenth shirt to pick up ahead of time or at the event. www.newalbanyohio.org
Juneteenth at the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival®
CBJ
Fri., June 19, 7 p.m.
Creekside Community Stage
117 Mill St., Gahanna
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Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® hosts its second Juneteenth celebration in honor of African American history and culture. Come see performances by Dance Elite Performance Academy and Gahanna Lincoln High School, spoken word by Valerie Boyer, music by Eric Rollin & Friends and more. Purchase tickets at www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.
FreedomWorks: A Juneteenth Fireworks Presentation
Columbus State Community College
Fri., June 19, 8:45 p.m.
Columbus State Community College
500 E. Spring St.
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Hosted by the Maroon Arts Group and Artfluential, the annual FreedomWorks show is a Juneteenth tribute to freedom, resilience and community. View from near or far, with parking available at Columbus State. A free viewing party will also be held at Columbus Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden from 5-9 p.m., with music by DJ O Sharp and a cash bar.
OSU
Juneteenth on the Ave
Sat., June 20, noon-6 p.m.
Mount Vernon Avenue
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This city-wide celebration will keep the party going with live performances, good food, live art, vendors and more. www.juneteenthontheave.com
Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration
Robb McCormick Photography
Sat., June 20, 4-8 p.m.
Huber Park
1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg
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Shop from Black-owned businesses, enjoy meals from food trucks, dance along to musical performances and get connected with helpful resources at this Juneteenth community event in Reynoldsburg. www.reynoldsburg.gov
SaturDAY Party: Juneteenth Edition
Beeline Easton/Tyler Gwinn
Sat., June 20, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Beeline
3989 Merchants Row
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Grab a drink at The Beeline, see a lineup of entertainers, enjoy specials and deals and enter into giveaways. One dollar from every Smokestack Margarita sold will be donated to FACE614. www.beelineeaston.com
Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.