Juneteenth events around Columbus

Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom, culture and achievements – to honor the holiday’s significance, many Columbus-area organizations and surrounding communities are marking the occasion with festivals, performances, educational programs, family-friendly activities and more. Explore local events below.

Expand Renee Hagans

Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Thurs., June 18, 11 a.m.-noon

Ohio Statehouse

1 Capitol Sq.

-

Marking the start of Juneteenth celebrations, this ceremony will feature inspirational speeches and musical performances, including from Columbus East High School Drumline. www.ohiostatehouse.org

Juneteenth Legacy

Fri., June 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre

769 E. Long St.

-

Join the Lincoln Theatre Association team as they educate and entertain for Juneteenth. Events include a Culture Tasting Lab with Chef Rah, a Lapa Sewing Class, a Mural Walk and more. www.lincolntheathrecolumbus.com

Dublin Brown-Harris Cemetery Open House

Expand City of Dublin

Fri., June 19, 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Brown-Harris Cemetery

6540 Shier Rings Rd., Dublin

-

In honor of the holiday, members of the public are invited to pay their respects, bring flowers to this historic cemetery and engage in meaningful conversation. Nearby parking is available at the Ohio State Outpatient Care Dublin Facility. www.dublinohiousa.gov

Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival

Expand James DeCamp Photography

Fri., June 19, noon-4 p.m.

Ohio History Center

800 E. 17th Ave.

-

The Ohio History Connection celebrates culture, history and community with music, dancing, educational speeches and food at its Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival. www.ohiohistory.org

Juneteenth Ohio Festival

Expand Juneteenth Ohio

June 19 and 20, noon-11 p.m.

Genoa Park

303 W. Broad St.

-

Head to the Juneteenth Ohio Festival for a weekend packed with performances and activities such as Soul Food Fantasy, City Wide Drum Call for Peace!, the Funk City Show Band, National Recording Artist Ro James and more. Tickets to the festival are $20 for adults, $5 for children. www.juneteenthohio.com

Juneteenth Celebration at Joey’s Place

Fri., June 19, 4 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Joey’s Place

2333 N. High St.

-

Celebrate with eats and drinks alongside entertainment and live music from Gerald R. Jones, “The Laughomedian,” and Terri Withlow Music. The first 100 guests will receive free appetizers. www.joey-place.com

New Albany Juneteenth Celebration

Expand City of New Albany

Fri., June 19, 5-9 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater

170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

-

The City of New Albany will host vendors, artists, food and performers to celebrate Juneteenth. This year, they will have a new portable roller rink from 6-9 p.m. Preorder an official New Albany Juneteenth shirt to pick up ahead of time or at the event. www.newalbanyohio.org

Juneteenth at the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival®

Expand CBJ

Fri., June 19, 7 p.m.

Creekside Community Stage

117 Mill St., Gahanna

-

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® hosts its second Juneteenth celebration in honor of African American history and culture. Come see performances by Dance Elite Performance Academy and Gahanna Lincoln High School, spoken word by Valerie Boyer, music by Eric Rollin & Friends and more. Purchase tickets at www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

FreedomWorks: A Juneteenth Fireworks Presentation

Expand Columbus State Community College

Fri., June 19, 8:45 p.m.

Columbus State Community College

500 E. Spring St.

-

Hosted by the Maroon Arts Group and Artfluential, the annual FreedomWorks show is a Juneteenth tribute to freedom, resilience and community. View from near or far, with parking available at Columbus State. A free viewing party will also be held at Columbus Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden from 5-9 p.m., with music by DJ O Sharp and a cash bar.

Expand OSU

Juneteenth on the Ave

Sat., June 20, noon-6 p.m.

Mount Vernon Avenue

-

This city-wide celebration will keep the party going with live performances, good food, live art, vendors and more. www.juneteenthontheave.com

Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration

Expand Robb McCormick Photography

Sat., June 20, 4-8 p.m.

Huber Park

1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

-

Shop from Black-owned businesses, enjoy meals from food trucks, dance along to musical performances and get connected with helpful resources at this Juneteenth community event in Reynoldsburg. www.reynoldsburg.gov

SaturDAY Party: Juneteenth Edition

Expand Beeline Easton/Tyler Gwinn

Sat., June 20, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Beeline

3989 Merchants Row

-

Grab a drink at The Beeline, see a lineup of entertainers, enjoy specials and deals and enter into giveaways. One dollar from every Smokestack Margarita sold will be donated to FACE614. www.beelineeaston.com

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.