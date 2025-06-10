Juneteenth celebrations in Columbus

Juneteenth is a time for reflection, education and commemoration of Black freedom and culture – and Columbus is offering several ways to celebrate. Across the city and surrounding communities will be festivals, concerts, art exhibits, educational events and more. Check out the full list below.

Sat., June 14

Juneteenth Walk and Run

8:00 a.m.

Shepard Branch Library, 850 N. Nelson Rd.

This walk and run celebrates and promotes freedom, inclusion and healthy lifestyles.

Sat., June 14

Juneteenth at the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

11 a.m.

Blues Stage, 117 Mill St., Gahanna

Celebrate and honor African American history and culture through music, art, dance and Gahanna Black-owned businesses.

Sat., June 14

Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration - Harboring Hope: The Power of Resilience

4-8 p.m.

Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg

Come enjoy live music by the Chuck Starr Band as well as food trucks, local vendors and more.

Sat., June 14

Juneteenth Concert: Fretless Freestyles

7-8:30 p.m.

Harmony Center, 4411 Tamarack Blvd.

Listen to student composers and powerful improv solos that celebrate and honor culture and creativity.

Mon., June 16

Upper Arlington Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

6 p.m.

Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington

Join members of City Council, the Community Relations Committee and the City’s Administration for a recognition program and raising of the Juneteenth flag.

Thurs., June 19

Juneteenth Commemoration

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Kings Arts Complex, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.

Honor Juneteenth with a community yard sale, food, live music, a poetry slam and local vendors.

Thurs., June 19

Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival

Noon-4 p.m.

Ohio History Center

Join the Ohio History Connection for a day filled with historical reenactments, storytelling, workshops, music, dance and more.

Thurs., June 19

New Albany Juneteenth Celebration

6-9 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

This family-friendly event will celebrate culture and community with a performance by The Chuck Starr Band, GOREE, the Columbus Cultural Orchestra and more.

Thurs., Jun 19

Juneteenth Line Dance & Shop at Clintonville Books

6:30 p.m.

Clintonville Books, 3286 N. High St.

Enjoy after-hours shopping at Clintonville Books and line dancing hosted by Montë.

Sat., June 21

WeRISE for Greater Westerville 2025 Juneteenth Celebration

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville

Come enjoy dancing, bouncy houses, face paintings, vendors and activities for the entire family.

Expand Juneteenth On The Ave.

Sat., June 21

Juneteenth On the Ave

12-6 p.m.

Historic Mount Vernon Avenue

Enjoy performances, visual art, Black-owned businesses, food trucks, health screenings and higher education resources in collaboration with local organizations.

Sat.-Sun., June 21-22

28th Annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival

12-11 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Enjoy a weekend filled with cultural discovery and activities such as a college and career fair, concerts, a car show and more.

Sun., June 22

Kelton House Museum & Garden presents Juneteenth 2025

2-5 p.m.

Kelton House Museum & Garden, 586 E. Town St.

Experience an evening filled with powerful drumming by Akwaaba, an all-women West African Drum Group, and a poetry performance by the Ohio Poetry Association and Poets Against Racism & Hate USA.

