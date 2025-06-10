Juneteenth celebrations in Columbus

Juneteenth is a time for reflection, education and commemoration of Black freedom and culture – and Columbus is offering several ways to celebrate. Across the city and surrounding communities will be festivals, concerts, art exhibits, educational events and more. Check out the full list below.
Sat., June 14
8:00 a.m.
Shepard Branch Library, 850 N. Nelson Rd.
This walk and run celebrates and promotes freedom, inclusion and healthy lifestyles.
Sat., June 14
Juneteenth at the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival
11 a.m.
Blues Stage, 117 Mill St., Gahanna
Celebrate and honor African American history and culture through music, art, dance and Gahanna Black-owned businesses.
Sat., June 14
Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration - Harboring Hope: The Power of Resilience
4-8 p.m.
Huber Park, 1640 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg
Come enjoy live music by the Chuck Starr Band as well as food trucks, local vendors and more.
Sat., June 14
Juneteenth Concert: Fretless Freestyles
7-8:30 p.m.
Harmony Center, 4411 Tamarack Blvd.
Listen to student composers and powerful improv solos that celebrate and honor culture and creativity.
upperarlingtonoh.gov
Mon., June 16
Upper Arlington Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
6 p.m.
Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington
Join members of City Council, the Community Relations Committee and the City’s Administration for a recognition program and raising of the Juneteenth flag.
Thurs., June 19
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Kings Arts Complex, 835 Mount Vernon Ave.
Honor Juneteenth with a community yard sale, food, live music, a poetry slam and local vendors.
Thurs., June 19
Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival
Noon-4 p.m.
Ohio History Center
Join the Ohio History Connection for a day filled with historical reenactments, storytelling, workshops, music, dance and more.
newalbanyohio.org
Thurs., June 19
New Albany Juneteenth Celebration
6-9 p.m.
Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany
This family-friendly event will celebrate culture and community with a performance by The Chuck Starr Band, GOREE, the Columbus Cultural Orchestra and more.
Thurs., Jun 19
Juneteenth Line Dance & Shop at Clintonville Books
6:30 p.m.
Clintonville Books, 3286 N. High St.
Enjoy after-hours shopping at Clintonville Books and line dancing hosted by Montë.
Sat., June 21
WeRISE for Greater Westerville 2025 Juneteenth Celebration
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Point at Otterbein University, 60 Collegeview Rd., Westerville
Come enjoy dancing, bouncy houses, face paintings, vendors and activities for the entire family.
Juneteenth On The Ave.
Sat., June 21
12-6 p.m.
Historic Mount Vernon Avenue
Enjoy performances, visual art, Black-owned businesses, food trucks, health screenings and higher education resources in collaboration with local organizations.
juneteenthohio.com
Sat.-Sun., June 21-22
28th Annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival
12-11 p.m.
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
Enjoy a weekend filled with cultural discovery and activities such as a college and career fair, concerts, a car show and more.
Sun., June 22
Kelton House Museum & Garden presents Juneteenth 2025
2-5 p.m.
Kelton House Museum & Garden, 586 E. Town St.
Experience an evening filled with powerful drumming by Akwaaba, an all-women West African Drum Group, and a poetry performance by the Ohio Poetry Association and Poets Against Racism & Hate USA.
Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.