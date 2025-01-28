Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams celebrates Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Saturday morning breakfasts were always magical as a kid. Waking up late to hear pancakes sizzling on the stove, cartoons playing on the television, and the prospect of nothing to do for 24 hours is pure bliss.

This Saturday morning, you can wake up that childhood wonder. Grab your bowl, but forget the Lucky Charms or Frosted Flakes, and opt for something even sweeter. Celebrate “Ice Cream for Breakfast Day” at local Jeni’s locations beginning at 9 a.m. Pajamas are encouraged!

This upside-down holiday came about when a large blizzard hit New York in 1966. As Florence Rappoport, a young mom, tried to keep her six children entertained, she thought of an idea that would switch up their normal schedule, and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day was born.

Jeni’s is celebrating with a new breakfast-inspired flavor, Blueberry Johnny-Cakes. This butter sweet cream base mixes in cornbread pancakes and blueberry jam for the nostalgic flavor of Saturday morning brunch.

Or, if you need an extra caffeine boost in the morning, L’Affogato, combining expresso and ice cream, is just the trick. Stores will be offering other breakfast-flavored pairings throughout the day, including:

Milkiest Chocolate

Skillet Cinnamon Roll

Maple Soaked Pancakes

Coffee with Cream and Sugar

Powdered Jelly Donut

Jeni’s invites kids to color campaign signs for National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and receive some other holiday swag.

Kick off February right with a sweet treat, you deserve it.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.