Jazz up your summer with the Heritage Music Festival

The 23rd annual Heritage Music Festival, widely dubbed the “Cradle of Jazz,” will offer two days of performances at Mayme Moore Park, 835 Mt. Vernon Ave., in August. The festival, hosted by the King Arts Complex, has one goal in mind: keeping the love for jazz, classical R&B, inspirational and blues alive.

The festival is free of charge. Just bring your own seating arrangement, like a blanket or lawn chair, sit back and enjoy. A food court and reserved tables will be available. COVID-19 safety practices will be recommended, with masks and hand sanitizer available onsite.

× Expand Thumpdaddy

On Aug. 5, attendees will be presented the stylings of the one-man funk band Thumpdaddy, the stage name of Donald Payne. Payne has been a familiar face in the city ever since the ’70s, when he joined Columbus-based soul group The Crowd Pleasers. He’s also played bass for Que & Malaika, a hip roc soul group out of Dayton. His performance will run from 5-8 p.m.

× Expand Mojoflo

On Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m., neo funk and soul outfit Mojoflo. A Columbus favorite, the group is known for its lively performances, which have included aerial presentations, hula hoop choreography and stunts from frontwoman Amber Knicole.

The rain date is Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information on the festival, email The King Arts Complex.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.