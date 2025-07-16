Jazz & Rib Fest returns with sizzle and sound

Get ready to indulge in good food and great music at the Jazz & Rib Fest, held July 18-20. With more than 30 food vendors and a variety of beer, seltzers and soft drinks, the Jazz & Rib Fest is a flavorful celebration of music, food and community.

Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber

The festival returns to West Bank Park and Bicentennial Park, located along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus. Presented by the Columbus Recreation and Parks department, the event is free and open to all.

Visitors can sample ribs from award-winning pitmasters across the country, with vendors traveling from as far as Texas, South Carolina and Ohio’s own backyard. Expect smoky brisket, pulled pork and creative BBQ twists alongside classic sides such as mac and cheese and cornbread.

The Jazz & Rib Fest has been around for more than 40 years, first beginning as Jazz in July in 1979. Since then, it has expanded to a multi-day food and music-focused festival attracting more than 200,000 attendees every year.

This year, the festival will have 28 musical guests performing on one of two stages. Included in the lineup is Kenny Lattimore, an inductee of the National R&B Hall of Fame and a recipient of Grammy and Soul Train Award nominations. Mavis Staples, regarded by NPR as “one of America’s defining voices of freedom and peace,” will perform on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Click here to see the full list of artists.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Public parking is available at nearby garages or through ParkColumbus, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, but refillable water bottles are welcome at the hydration stations.

Whether you're a barbecue connoisseur, a jazz enthusiast or just looking for a vibrant weekend out, the Jazz & Rib Fest offers something for everyone.

Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber Randall L. Schieber

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.