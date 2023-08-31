Jazz Arts Group Announces Katy Coy as New CEO following its 50 Year Anniversary

CEO Graphic - 1

In August, the Board of Directors of the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus appointed Katy Coy to succeed Press Southworth as CEO. Coy brings nearly two decades of arts administration experience and appreciation of jazz to her new role in the organization.

Coy transitions to the Jazz Arts Group from her five-year tenure position as the executive director at Valley Symphony Orchestra in McAllen, Texas. In this position, Coy facilitated administrative growth and community outreach. She was also responsible for navigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, where her innovation allowed the orchestra to televise and stream concert series to mitigate the loss of revenue for the organization and performance opportunities for the Orchestra’s musicians.

Coy’s dedication to arts proceeds her time at the Valley Symphony Orchestra. In college, she specialized in the arts, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in Arts Administration and a Master of Fine Arts in Arts Leadership from DePaul University. She also served as the Executive Director of the Association of Arts Administration Educators, with roles in leadership and strategy at the University of Chicago, the State of Ohio, eTech Ohio Commission and The Columbus Symphony Orchestra.

Coy is set to step into her role on Sept. 11 of this year, supplemented by many upcoming jazz performances at Southern and Lincoln Theatres. Shortly following her induction, Russell Malone alongside the Indianapolis Jazz Collective is performing Wes Montgomery at 100 to celebrate the 100th birthday of the jazz legend in Lincoln Theatre on September 28th from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. More events are scheduled through April of 2024, and a comprehensive list and summary of events is available.

As CEO, Coy will have oversight in various strategic operations, including fundraising, community collaboration, educational and performance program management, and stakeholder relations. With Coy’s deep background in arts administration and education, the Jazz Arts Group has high expectations to grow revenue, reach more audiences and commence the next 50 years of jazz in Columbus.

Jane Dimel is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.