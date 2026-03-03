Jaja’s African Hair Braiding comes to The Contemporary Theatre

Expand Manhattan Theatre Club A photo from the play's 2023 Broadway premiere in Manhattan.

Columbus audiences have reason to celebrate as the Contemporary Theatre of Ohio welcomes back hometown talent for its production of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding.

Written by Tony-nominated playwright and Ohio State University alumna Jocelyn Bioh, the comedy made its Broadway debut in 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in Manhattan and earned several Tony Awards nominations, including Best Play.

The Contemporary’s production also welcomes back Columbus director Shanelle Marie, who directed The Contemporary’s sold-out 2022 production of Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding allows audiences to step into the high energy of a Harlem salon as West African immigrant braiders create masterpieces on New Yorkers’ heads.

The play explores the juggling of dreams, deadlines, friendships and the hardships of building a life in a new country. Experience humor, movement and deeply human storytelling with a current of uncertainty as Jaja’s close-knit community faces the challenge of being outsiders in the place they call home.

Pay special attention to Hair Choreographer Latifa Sulaiman, whose innovative blending of acting, movement and the craft of braiding earned the Broadway production Tony Awards for Costume Design and Hair & Wig Design. Her work grounds the show in realism while honoring its cultural and historical significance, creating powerful moments that resonate long after the curtain falls.

Running March 5-22 at Studio One, the production will also feature post-show talkbacks, panels, discussions and community events curated by Lachandra Baker, who plays Jaja in the production and serves as The Contemporary’s Community Engagement Coordinator.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.