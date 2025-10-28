Insect Film Fest at Studio 35

Expand OSU Entomology Graduate Student Association

The Insect Film Fest, hosted by The Ohio State University Entomology Graduate Student Association, returns on Nov. 2 from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Studio 35 Drafthouse and Cinema, located at 3055 Indianola Ave.

The event features free showings of insect-themed movies, including Disney’s James and the Giant Peach (rated G) at 1:15 p.m. and Guillermo Del Toro’s Mimic (rated R) at 4:15 p.m.

In past years, featured films have included Antz, Starship Troopers, A Bug’s Life and Beginning of the End.

Besides movies, visitors also have the opportunity to tour OSU’s mobile insect lab, the BUGmobile. The trailer, which debuted three years ago, acts as a classroom, zoo and laboratory and offers a safe way for people to learn about the importance of and interact with various animals such as tarantulas, cockroaches, scorpions and pill bugs.

Expand The Ohio State University

There are also pinned and preserved specimens of bees, beetles, wasps, moths and more. The BUGmobile, however, is just a small sample of OSU’s insectary, which is home to 150 different species of insects and other arthropods.

In addition to the insect petting zoo, the event includes arts and crafts, temporary tattoos and activities that attendees can engage in before and between film showings.

Admission is free – so whether you’re an entomology enthusiast, a film buff or just curious about the critters that contribute to the ecosystem, the Insect Film Fest offers an entertaining and educational opportunity.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.