How to celebrate Groundhog Day in Columbus

Punxsutawney Phil has competition, and his name is Buckeye Chuck. While American Groundhog Day traditions were established in the late 1800s when German immigrants introduced the celebration, the City of Columbus has developed its own unique ways to commemorate this historical holiday over the years.

In the 1960s Charlie Evers, a radio show host out of Marion, Ohio, decided that Ohio deserved its own official groundhog to predict the weather. In 1979, beloved local groundhog Buckeye Chuck was named the official groundhog of Ohio by the Ohio legislature, sparking community lore and spring spirit.

To support Buckeye Chuck in his weather-predicting endeavors, tune into 1490 WMRN this Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, from 7-8 a.m. for a live broadcasting of Buckeye Chuck’s mysterious shadow reveal. The event will be held in person at the Marion County Fairgrounds Colosseum, just an hour outside of Columbus. Eager Groundhog Day celebrators can also view Buckeye Chuck’s forecast on his Facebook fan page.

If 7 a.m. is simply too early on a Sunday morning, participate in another Columbus tradition – the annual 12-hour Groundhog Day Marathon. The Gateway Film Center, located at 1550 N. High St., will host six screenings of the iconic 1993 film Groundhog Day from Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. until midnight on Feb. 2. There will be no sleeping, reading or electronic devices allowed, according to the Gateway Film Center’s website, but pillows and comfy clothes are heavily encouraged. Buy tickets at www.gatewayfilmcenter.org or at the door.

Others might enjoy attending a Groundhog Day Rodent Roundup, a family-friendly event hosted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County. Enjoy self-guided nature discovery stations and learn more about groundhogs as well as other rodents. Stop by Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Rd., during the week of Groundhog Day, Feb. 2-8, anytime between noon and 5 p.m. For more information visit www.preservationparks.com.

Enjoy this year’s history-rich holiday by supporting the nation’s favorite groundhogs, wherever they may be. Reports from 2024 show that both Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck saw no shadow last year, predicting early spring. Here’s hoping these groundhogs once again bring about good news.

Maggie Fipps is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.