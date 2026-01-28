Honoring a Century of Black History Month

The month of February marks a powerful moment of reflection and celebration in Columbus as the city joins the nation in honoring 100 years of Black History Month. What began in 1926 as “Negro History Week,” established by historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson, has grown into a month‑long national observance recognizing the achievements, resilience and cultural impact of Black Americans.

“We are going back to that beautiful history and it is going to inspire us to greater achievements.” (Dr. Carter G. Woodson)

Black History Month takes place in February because Woodson chose the month to align with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass; two figures long celebrated in Black communities for their roles in advancing freedom and civil rights. Their legacy and in their commemoration thereof made February a natural and meaningful time to honor Black history.

Ohio’s role

Ohio’s role in Black history is especially profound and has long been home to figures who shaped the nation’s understanding of Black life and legacy.

Ohio’s own poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, celebrated for his enduring poem “Sympathy,” began his literary career with the support of the Wright brothers, who printed his earliest works in their Dayton print shop.

The state also attracted many ironclad and sovereign Black American revolutionists whose work continues to shape national conversations, such as Letitia Woods Brown, an Ohio State University graduate, who was a pioneering historian of Black rural life.

George Washington Williams was the first African American elected to the Ohio House of Representatives and penned History of the Negro Race in America which helped lay the foundation for documenting Black history from within the community.

Activist and diplomat John Mercer Langston was one of the first Black lawyers in the United States and the first African American admitted to the Ohio Bar Examination, earning his law degree from Oberlin College. He later became a prominent figure in Ohio through his work as an abolitionist, educator and political leader, helping shape the state’s role in Black civil rights and public service.

Abolitionist and women’s rights activist, Sojourner Truth, delivered her iconic “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech in Akron, which further cemented Ohio’s place in the national narrative.

Furthermore, Ohio’s Black history is woven into some of the nation’s most pivotal movements. The state was a major hub of the Underground Railroad, with Columbus as well as Westerville serving as a key passageway for freedom seekers.

Columbus is also home to many historical landmarks, buildings and businesses embedded in Black history, such as:

Lincoln Theatre: opened by Black business man James Albert Jackson and his partner James Williams

St. Paul A.M.E. Church and Second Baptist Church: Columbus’ first and second Black churches, respectively

Columbus’ first and second Black churches, respectively The Columbus Post (1995-2015): founded by Black journalist Amos Lynch

founded by Black journalist Amos Lynch Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Martin Luther King Branch: first library in the nation to be named after Martin Luther King Jr., designed by Black architect Leon Ransom Jr.

first library in the nation to be named after Martin Luther King Jr., designed by Black architect Leon Ransom Jr. Washington Gladden Social Justice Park: the first social justice park in the nation

the first social justice park in the nation Elijah Pierce Statue: dedicated to Pierce, a world-renowned artist whose barbershop used to reside on Long Street

dedicated to Pierce, a world-renowned artist whose barbershop used to reside on Long Street The Adelphi Loan and Saving Company: Columbus’ first Black-owned bank

Columbus’ first Black-owned bank The Theresa Building: served as an office building for professional Black men

Black History Month Events in Columbus

As Columbus celebrates Black History Month, the city honors its past while also uplifting the voices, creativity and leadership shaping its future. Whether through art, education, performance or community dialogue, February offers countless ways to engage with the stories that define Ohio’s place in Black history.

Here is a lineup of events, exhibitions, gatherings and more taking place across the city this February:

Ohio Statehouse Black History Month Series

Feb. 3-24, Tuesdays at noon | Ohio Statehouse Atrium

The Statehouse hosts free weekly programs featuring performances and presentations on Black history, culture and community. This year’s topics include early Black settlement communities, the legacy of the Green Book in Columbus and the intertwined paths of Native and African American freedom seekers. All events will also be livestreamed on OhioChannel.org. Click here for more information.

CBUS Soul Sculpture Trail

Daily | Citywide

Explore sculptures by prominent African American artists including Melvin Edwards, Barbara Chavous and Larry Winston Collins. This self‑guided trail highlights the creative impact of Black artists across Columbus and encourages visitors to engage with the city’s cultural landscape. Click here for more information.

All Arts Day: A Celebration of Aminah Robinson

Feb. 21 | King Arts Complex

This free community event honors beloved Columbus artist Aminah Robinson with hands‑on art activities, storytelling and workshops inspired by her work. Suitable for all ages. Click here for more information.

Columbus Black History Tours

By Appointment | Virtual or In‑Person

Led by historian Rita Fuller‑Yates, these tours explore landmarks such as the Lincoln Theatre, St. Paul AME Church and the Pythian Theater, offering an in‑depth look at Columbus’ Black cultural heritage. Click here for more information.

Long Street Cultural Wall

Daily | Long Street Bridge

A collaboration between artists Kojo Kamau and Larry Winston Collins, this mural blends photography and block prints to tell the story of Black life in Columbus. Click here for more information.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Black History Month Programs

Dates vary | 23 Branches

The library system hosts storytelling sessions, art workshops, poetry readings and history programs for all ages throughout the month. Click here for more information.

