Holiday Craft and Gift Shows in Columbus

As the holiday season kicks off, Columbus is home to a series of local craft and gift shows that showcase local artists while offering unique gift options for festive shoppers. From handmade ornaments to cozy winter accessories and custom home décor, these markets and shows provide a chance for visitors to find one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting small businesses. Here’s a look at some of the must-visit holiday craft and gift shows happening in Columbus this season.

Expand Courtesy of Grove City High School Bands

Grove City High School Band Holiday Craft and Gift Bazaar

Nov. 16, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Nov. 17, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Grove City High School, 4665 Hoover Rd., Grove City

With more than 200 vendors, this local craft and gift show has plenty of options to find the perfect present. Shop through decorations, soaps and lotions, baked goods and more. Appease your appetite after a day of shopping with breakfast and lunch served daily.

Clintonville Arts Guild Holiday Show

Nov. 15-17

Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St.

With over 30 sales booths from individual member artists and a gallery featuring curated pieces, this show offers a wide range of handmade items, including paintings, jewelry, ceramics, and more. Shoppers can enjoy free admission and parking while exploring unique holiday gifts and have the chance to win door prizes crafted by local artists.

Not Your Mam's Market at the Kee

Nov. 17, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

225 Neilston St.

Get into the holiday spirit at Downtown Columbus’s newest entertainment venue, where you can shop from over 100 unique vendors. Stay and explore The Kee’s vibrant bars, restaurants, art galleries, game rooms, and more! Admission is free for everyone.

Expand Craft and Gift Shows

Columbus Winterfair

Dec. 6-8

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

One of the most popular craft shows, Winterfair at the Ohio Expo Center features over 400 artists from around the country. Known for its high-quality handmade items, Winterfair offers pottery, jewelry, fiber art, and more. This juried show is ideal for finding special, well-crafted pieces that make thoughtful gifts or additions to holiday décor. It’s a festive experience where shoppers can interact with artists and learn about the inspiration behind their creations.

Dec. 7

Russell St. to E. 2nd Ave.

Celebrate the season at Holiday Hop under the iconic Short North arches, featuring the neighborhood’s beloved businesses, more than 100 vendors, visits with Santa, live music, a festive community sing-along and more.

German Village Lights and Holiday Market

Dec. 8

German Village Neighborhood

The historic German Village comes to life with twinkling lights and the charming holiday market held in Schiller Park. This festive event combines shopping, food, and entertainment in a European-style market atmosphere, with vendors selling handmade crafts, gourmet treats, and Christmas decorations. Visitors can enjoy holiday music, warm drinks, and horse-drawn carriage rides, making it a festive outing for the whole family.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.