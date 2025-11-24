Holiday Blooms and Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory Franklin Park Conservatory Franklin Park Conservatory Franklin Park Conservatory

Escape into a winter wonderland at Franklin Park Conservatory’s Holiday Blooms exhibition, open from Nov. 22-Jan. 4. This year’s theme is “Hues of the Holidays” and will feature a plethora of life and color, the perfect contrast to the darkness of the winter season.

The exhibition will naturally pay homage to the classic poinsettia, boasting more than 1,000 poinsettias in ten different varieties. Explore vibrant displays of these colorful flowers throughout the conservatory, accompanied by tropical and seasonal accent plants.

Alongside the festive floral showcases, musical guests will provide even more holiday cheer. Among the highlights are the Columbus Children’s Chorus, the Blue Kids on the Block and Urban Strings. The full music schedule is available on the Franklin Park Conservatory’s website.

Holiday Blooms includes fun for the whole family, with various events occurring throughout the exhibition timeline. Many of the events are free with admission, and include visits from the Grinch, meet and greets with Santa, a Noon Year’s Eve celebration and more.

In companionship with the Holiday Blooms exhibition is the Conservatory Aglow event, occurring during the same weeks as Holiday Blooms, but during the evening hours. The Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will light up with thousands of holiday lights, showcasing various features such as a life-sized Candyland game, rentable igloos and a whimsical penguin village. Local food trucks will also be present, along with live entertainment. Separate tickets are required to attend the Conservatory Aglow exhibition.

Please note: The Conservatory will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group.