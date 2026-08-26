Hawk Galleries celebrates 40 years in Columbus with a major exhibition honoring glass master Bertil Vallien

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For four decades, Hawk Galleries has helped put contemporary glass art in the spotlight in Columbus, introducing local collectors and art lovers to groundbreaking artists from around the world. Now, as the downtown gallery celebrates its 40th anniversary, it is marking the milestone with an exhibition from one of contemporary glass’ most influential names.

Founded in 1986 by Tom Hawk, Jr., Hawk Galleries has built its reputation around museum-caliber works by internationally recognized artists, with a particular focus on glass as a fine-art medium. The gallery has since become a distinctive fixture in Columbus’ visual arts scene, partnering with central Ohio arts organizations on public exhibitions that have drawn record-breaking attendance, while also collaborating with emerging artists and MFA students at The Ohio State University. This reputation has earned it local recognition, most recently in Columbus Monthly’s 2026 readers’ poll in which it was named Best Gallery.

Originally operated out of the Short North, the gallery moved to its downtown location in 2002 – a 5,000-square-foot space at 153 E. Main St. that now showcases work spanning glass, sculpture, painting, metal and wood, representing both established masters and emerging artists. Over the years, its roster has included such renowned glass artists as Lino Tagliapietra, Dale Chihuly, Christopher Ries and Bertil Vallien.

That long-standing relationship with Vallien makes the gallery’s upcoming exhibition especially fitting. From Sept. 3 through Oct. 31, Hawk Galleries will present Starman: Bertil Vallien — Sixty Years of Exploring Glass Art, a sweeping look at the Swedish artist’s six-decade career. The exhibition opens with a preview reception from 5–7 p.m. Sept. 3.

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Now 88, Vallien is widely regarded as a pioneer of contemporary glass. After graduating from Stockholm’s Konstfack in 1961 and joining the Swedish glassmaker Kosta Boda in 1963, he began pushing the boundaries of sand-cast glass, adapting an ancient casting technique into a distinctive contemporary art form. His work is known for its mysterious boats, heads, figures and other symbolic forms, often exploring memory, mythology, humanity and the journey of life.

Vallien’s influence extends well beyond the gallery world. His work can be found in the collections of major institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago and the Corning Museum of Glass, while his decades-long partnership with Kosta Boda has helped cement his place in the history of Scandinavian and international glass art.

For Hawk Galleries, bringing Starman to Columbus is a fitting way to celebrate four decades of championing artists who challenge what glass can be. And for local audiences, it offers a rare opportunity to experience the work of an artist whose imagination has helped transform glass from a traditional craft into a powerful medium for contemporary sculpture.

For more information, visit www.hawkgalleries.com.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.