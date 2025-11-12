Handel’s Messiah returns to Ohio Theatre

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and its celebrated Columbus Symphony Chorus invite central Ohio audiences to a grand holiday tradition this November: three performances of the well-known Messiah by George Frideric Handel, taking place at the historic Ohio Theatre Friday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 16.

Handel, an 18th-century German-British Baroque composer, originally composed Messiah in 1741, with its premiere taking place in Dublin, Ireland. An English-language oratorio compiled by lyricist Charles Jennens from Biblical texts and structured in three parts to explore prophecy, the piece is now one of Handel’s most enduring works.

The oratorio’s soaring choruses – especially the world-famous “Hallelujah” chorus – alongside its emotional sweep and ability to timelessly transcend its centuries-old origins make it a beloved tradition to perform.

This year’s performance uses a special version of Handel’s Messiah, reimagined by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which enhances the piece’s familiar texture with additional winds, trombones and expanded tone for deeper resonance. This fresh take on a classic composition will come to life under the baton of esteemed conductor Rossen Milanov and Columbus Symphony Chorus Director Stephen Caracciolo.

The performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Audience members seeking more insight into the music can attend free talks starting one hour before each show. In light of the holidays, attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

For more information, visit Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s website here.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.