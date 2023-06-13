Grove City Wine and Arts Festival this weekend

From dry white sauvignon blanc to deep red chardonnay, the Heart of Grove City’s Wine and Arts festival is this weekend’s destination for savoring a variety of Ohio-owned wineries.

Happening June 16 and 17, this weekend’s festival is your chance to sip and sample wine from 24 Ohio Wineries. As one of Grove City’s most popular summer events, the festival expects to bring nearly 30,000 people to the historic Town Center this year.

Grove City’s local Plum Run Winery will be providing eight unique wines available to sample or purchase. Other central Ohio wineries on the lineup include Good Vibes Winery of Westerville, Dalton Union Winery of Marysville, Brothers Drake Meadery of Columbus and Oak and Brazen Winery of Delaware.

Additionally, several Ohio wineries from out of town will be traveling to Grove City, each hoping to fill your glass with its custom creations. Some providers include L’uva Bella of Lowellville, Lincoln Way Vineyards of Wooster, Old Schoolhouse Vineyard of Eaton, Wishmaker House of Bellville.

In addition to wine, the festival hosts your favorite central Ohio food trucks along the streets of the Town Center.

While you’re filling up on wine and snacks you can shop and admire a variety of handmade jewelry, glass work, fine art pieces and more. You may even want to create your own crafts while you enjoy your glass of wine.

Prefer to stay cool inside to kick off your weekend? Little Theatre Off Broadway will premiere its musical comedy Young Frankenstein, this Friday, June 16 at 8 p.m. This show will run until July 2 with shows on Thursday-Sunday each week after opening day. Tickets are $15 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. You can purchase tickets at the Little Theatre of Broadway’s website, www.ltob.org.

Don’t let your furry friend miss out on all this week’s fun, also held this week is Paws on the Plaza with Rewind 103.5/104.3 on Wednesday, June 14. Loving dog owners can bring their furry friend to the Historic Town Center and enjoy prizes, photo opportunities and shopping with pet-friendly vendors.

Before the festival opens Saturday, residents and visitors are invited to spend their morning at the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Farmers’ Market. The farmers market will open at 8 a.m. Saturday with information and city guides provided by The Grove City Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. While there, you can attend Coffee with a Cop, learn more about the city and the museum and maybe even grab some Grove City swag.

The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. Ticket vouchers will be used to purchase samples. You can purchase eight tickets for $30 with additional tickets priced at 3 for $10. Many of the wines available for tasting will cost only one ticket but some may be higher.

For a full guide to summer fun in Grove City this year, click here!

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome atfeedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.