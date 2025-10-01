Grove City’s Smokin’ Hot Wing and Music Fest returns

× Expand Grove City Wing Fest

Experience a multitude of flavors at this year’s Smokin’ Hot Wing and Music Fest, hosted by American Nitrile. The festival will be on Sat., Oct. 4, from noon-9 p.m. at American Nitrile, located at 3500 Southwest Blvd.

This event puts appetite first with its wing-centered contests. Compete for the title of the wing-eating champion, or get messy with the “bobbing for wings” challenge. For the main contest, teams will work on making the best wings possible to compete for the grand prize. To cleanse the palate, enjoy the wide variety of delicious food and drinks available from the various food trucks in attendance.

Expand Grove City Wing Fest Music

For the more casual wing-eater, there is wing-less fun at every corner. Energetic live music from four different performers will play all day, while Ohio State football fans can watch the game live at a tailgating area. Gather a team and compete in the friendly cornhole competition, or sit back and watch. There will be a kids' area complete with bounce houses and other activities.

The festival will support local organizations with the proceeds from the event. Tickets are required to enter the event, but veterans and children under 12 are free.

Celebrate community, good music and unbeatable wings at the Smokin’ Hot Wing and Music Fest. For more information, visit www.americannitrile.com/wingfest

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.