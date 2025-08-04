Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival returns

Expand Heart of Grove City

Grove City showcases local bourbon and businesses at the 2025 Heart of Grove City Bourbon & Spirits Festival, where visitors can experience flavors from all over the Midwest in Grove City’s Historic Town Center.

From 1-10 p.m. Sat., Aug. 9, participants can meander through the Historic Town Center, sampling bourbon and spirits from regional and local distilleries, and from heritage brands and newcomers alike.

Some of the vendors at the event include High Banks Distillery, Leather & Oaks Spirits, Lake Erie Distillery and M&O Spirits.

Along with 14 participating distilleries at the event, there will also be 10 food truck vendors present, including Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, Tacomania and The Forking Pierogi. Village Cigars will also have products available to purchase.

For those interested in non-bourbon drinks, a freshly-made pineapple aqua fresca margarita and $8 craft beers will be sold by the cup at the event.

For $30 cash or $35 credit or debit, participants can sign up to receive eight tasting tickets. The first 2,000 sign-ups will also receive a keepsake glass. Additional tasting tickets are available to purchase at a rate of three for $10.

New this year, VIP passes are also available to purchase. The VIP pass includes access to the VIP tent and premium drinks, including samples from the Woodford Reserve Masters Collection and more. A keepsake snifter glass is also part of the VIP package, in addition to general admission tickets. There are a limited amount of VIP tickets and registration closes on Aug. 5 at midnight.

Historic Town Center also includes a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, where visitors can enjoy their alcoholic refreshments while strolling outside or at a DORA-approved establishment from 2 p.m.-midnight.

Parking is available throughout the Town Center and surrounding neighborhoods, according to the website.

Tickets, volunteer opportunities, traffic detours and additional information are all available on the Heart of Grove City website. Admission and additional tasting tickets will also be available at the event.

Disha Hoque is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.