Grandview Heights holds its first-ever Dog Mayor race

The latest in local pawlitics: Grandview Heights is electing its first-ever Dog Mayor. Grandview Heights Mayor Greta Kearns partnered with The Wag to bring the civic position to life, giving residents a fun new way to get involved and bring the community together.

Opened in November of 2025 and located in Grandview, The Wag is a dog park and bar where pups can play together in indoor and outdoor areas while their humans enjoy a drink. The Wag also brings dogs and their people together through weekly events such as trivia nights.

When the City asked Grandview residents to submit candidates for Dog Mayor, more than 90 submissions came in. Then, The Wag and City officials narrowed it down to five finalists and opened voting to residents. Meet the candidates below.

Canine candidates

Expand Patricia Halterman and Annie Morris

D’Artagnan (or D’art) has lived in Grandview Heights his whole life, and he knows the sidewalks better than anyone. Fittingly, his campaign includes advocating for more accessible sidewalks, increasing access to poop bags for all, and, most importantly, ending “no dogs on furniture” policies.

Expand Patricia Halterman and Annie Morris

Hank, a 6-month-old Yorkipoo, may be the youngest candidate, but he’s a hard-worker who’s dedicated to the cause. He promises to expand pup-friendly patios as well as implement pup cups and fresh ice stations across the city. As a small dog, he also understands how difficult it can be to compete with the big dogs on the block – hence his support for equal access to big sticks for all.

Expand Patricia Halterman and Annie Morris

Kiki (short for Zucchini) loves her walks, but she has one big idea to make them even better – adding a milk-bone station to every street. With her platform, she also plans to enact a cheese tax, requiring humans to surrender one piece of cheese to their dog every time they open a bag.

Expand Patricia Halterman and Annie Morris

River speaks for the pack – focusing on bringing the community together through weekly neighborhood block parties and more spaces where neighbors can connect. Expanding on Hank’s pup-cup station concept, River also aims to offer daily pup cups for all.

Expand Patricia Halterman and Annie Morris

Tater’s campaign prioritizes safety and snacks. She promises to strengthen neighborhood squirrel patrol, as well as ensure a dog is present at every school pickup. She also looks to extend the swim season for dogs and improve access to biscuits.

Making it official

While voting is now closed, stay tuned: The public is invited to The Wag on Oct. 9 starting at 4 p.m. for the announcement of the first Grandview Heights’ Dog Mayor. The winner will be sworn in and celebrate with the community immediately after.

Dogs are welcome at the ceremony if they are members of The Wag. Not registered yet? It’s not too late: Dogs above the age of 4 months can become members as long as they are up to date on vaccinations, and spayed or neutered if older than 1 year.

Caitlyn Tarney is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.