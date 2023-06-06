Grandview Heights announces 2023 Music on the Lawn season

Grandview Heights is gearing up for the 37th year of Music on the Lawn for some summer fun and tunes from all genres.

A wide-open courtyard on the lawn of the Grandview Heights Public Library sets the 12-foot stage as a breathable, and charming environment which enables you to resonate with every note.

Seven different performances will take place over eight weeks starting on June 6 with Columbus Soul and Salvage. This eight-piece band will get you on your feet with a traditional throwback to classic R&B and soul music.

This year the concerts’ new runtimes are 7-8 p.m. The performances are accompanied by a local food truck that pairs the wonderful music in your ears with a splendid taste in your mouth. The seven different food venues that will appear throughout the seven concerts include some Columbus favorites: Hogback BBQ, Paddy Wagon, A Cut Above, Queen’s Table, Pitabilities, Tortilla and M&S Grub Hub.

The following week – June 13 – will feature Topher James and Biscuit Brigade, a band that formed in 2014 after rejecting the nine-to-five corporate world. This powerhouse soul band combines rich vocal harmony with funky guitar riffs that please crowds everywhere.

With around 1,000 people attending the first Music on the Lawn series in 1986, you can only imagine how many will attend 37 years later. Expect your neighbors and more at this free community event that’s served as a Tuesday wind-down for almost four decades now.

After a smooth soulful beginning to this concert series comes The British Invasion on June 20, a tribute to ‘60s British Rock. Everything from their music to their hairstyles is meticulously influenced by The Beatles and other groups that dominated the music scene at the time. Lauded blues musician Teeny Tucker will take the stage the following Tuesday with her smooth grooves. Teeny and her band have headlined some of the most prestigious music festivals in the world and are taking their world-class performance to the stage here in Grandview Heights.

If that is too much music to your ears, no worries, there will be a break from the concert series on the week of July 4 so you can stay up to date with Independence Day festivities around Central Ohio.

The series will return on July 11 with Sean Carney, a Columbus bluesman whose tasteful guitar licks and vocals are no stranger to the music world as he enters his third decade as a professional performing artist. The next week’s performance will feature Flogo Shaggins, a psychedelic Columbus band paying tribute to the great funk artists of the 60s and 70s, and some B-sides in which they “funkify” themselves.

The summer fun will end on July 27 with The Conspiracy Band, an R&B and Funk group whose music is stylistically unique. Their vocals and instrumentals blend like a band that has played together for a lifetime.

The Music on the Lawn concert series is coordinated by the Grandview Heights Public Library and Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation.

