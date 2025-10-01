Get Goosebumps in Columbus

Cameron Walker, Drew Horton Cameron Walker, Drew Horton Cameron Walker, Drew Horton Cameron Walker, Drew Horton

Columbus is the hometown of globally acclaimed Goosebumps horror author R.L. Stein. This Halloween season, he returns with his haunts.

Goosebumps descends on Columbus this October in celebration of its film’s 10th anniversary and its latest book release. Neon green light will seize City Hall, the arches of the Short North district and the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. From sights for daring kids to city crawls for spook-seeking adults, the month-long event offers something captivating for everybody.

Expand Penguin Random House R.L. Stine

The series starts with a free outdoor screening of the original Goosebumps film at the Columbus Commons on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. The Columbus Crew will be selling “The Goosebumps™ Kit” by Adidas, equipped with a bright yellow slime that audiences can bring to life under ultraviolet light.

Fans can get their books autographed by Stine at his meet-and-greet on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s reading room. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance on the library’s website.

From Oct. 22-26, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Goosebumps scavenger hunt turns Stines’ creepiest stories into a reality.

Heralded as the nation’s best costume party, HighBall Halloween will add its own spin to Columbus’ Goosebumps scene on Oct. 25. The event is free with more exclusive tickets available for purchase.

During the celebration, Land-Grant Brewing Company's taproom transforms into “The Nightmare on Town Street” and offers a theatrical drinking experience with its special green slushie. Elite Peels and Pretty in Ink bring Goosebumps up close and personal with limited-time themed facial treatments.

Experience Columbus sponsors October’s Goosebumps celebration. More information about activities and contributors can be found on its website.

Drink photos courtesy of Graduate Hotel Columbus, David Powers, Cameron Walker, Hilton Columbus Downtown

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.