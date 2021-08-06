Greater Columbus Arts Council creates art-based passport event

The Greater Columbus Arts Council

In an attempt to rejuvenate the love of art back into the city, the Greater Columbus Arts Council has developed an arts passport to push local folks to explore different arts, cultural and entertainment events.

Starting in mid-August, participants can pick up the free Columbus Makes Art Passport across several locations in the city. Inside the booklet is a list of 60+ arts experiences, where people can go get a stamp on their passport. This stamp, an art-designed sticker, can be redeemed online for prizes, including signed artist prints, event tickets, gift cards, a one-night stay at the LeVeque Hotel and a private viewing of whatever the winner wants to watch at Gateway Film Center.

The event will run from September through October.

While some stops can be visited at any time during the two-month period, others are only one-time events. A plethora of the stops are free, and there is never any purchase necessary to acquire one of the 31 stamps, which were created by 23 artists out of Columbus.

Visit here for all stamp locations as well as more information on the sticker art and artists, where passports are accepted and details on businesses that are offering more discounts. Starting in September, information on how to claim prizes will be made available.

Passport redemption begins Sept. 28. The deadline for submitting pictures of your passport for prizes is Dec. 1.

“It’s been hard financially and emotionally for arts organizations and the public during the past 18 months,” says Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events for the GCAC. “Knowing that the arts can heal both our souls and the community, we wanted to find a fun way to encourage people back into arts spaces and experiences.”

For more information on the Columbus Makes Art campaign, visit here.

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.