Greater Columbus Arts Council new president and CEO

After a long and productive period under its former leadership, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) hired its newest president and CEO.

The GCAC Board of Trustees selected Mitch Menchaca to lead the organization. His tenure starts on Dec. 3.

An advocate for the arts and philanthropy, Menchaca hails from Phoenix, Arizona, where he has served as the city’s Arts and Culture director since 2018. His work in Phoenix earned him the 2024 Leader of the Year in Public Policy award from the Arizona Capitol Times. Previously, he managed the Local Arts Advancement Department at Americans for the Arts in Washington, D.C. Menchaca has also held executive roles at the Association of California Symphony Orchestras and Chorus America, and briefly served as the interim director of the Phoenix Public Library.

“I am excited to step in, build on GCAC’s current momentum, expand programs and services, and grow resources for the organization and the field to continue championing the arts and the community,” says Menchaca, according to the GCAC’s official press release.

The national search for a candidate began in Nov. 2024 after the incumbent, Tom Katzenmeyer, announced his retirement in April that year. Katzenmeyer continues to fulfill the duties of his role until Menchaca takes over, marking 12 consecutive years of his working for the council. During his time, the public’s appreciation for central Ohio artists grew dramatically and GCAC’s revenue more than quadrupled, with local artists receiving financial support from the endowments he secured.

To read GCAC’s full press release, click here.

Evan Che Stefanik is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.