FYR Short North hosts high-end dining experience with esteemed chef Curtis Duffy

On Sept. 13, Sebastian La Rocca and the team at FYR Short North at the Hilton Columbus Downtown hosted Curtis Duffy, famous for his Michelin-star accreditation in Chicago, including his current two-star restaurant, Ever.

Duffy is the third guest in FYR’s visiting chef series, following José Luis Chavez from Mission Ceviche in New York on July 12 and Pablo Bonilla from Sikwa in Costa Rica on Aug. 16.

Duffy and La Rocca go way back, having cooked together years ago in Costa Rica. Duffy says working with La Rocca was exciting because they have a genuine personal connection and enjoy spending time together.

The meal consisted of six courses, with offerings alternating between the culinary craftsman. A wine pairing is available for the experience for an additional fee.

FYR’s visiting chef series is an exciting look into the culinary art form, as each chef’s personality and taste shine through in the consistencies across their courses.

Duffy used sweeter flavors, floral hits and herbs to bring out comforting natural flavors in his dishes. He made use of smooth textures to demonstrate mastery of the melt-in-your-mouth feeling, but forced diners to chew each dish by adding a chewy or crispy accent in each course that exploded with flavor. For example, his corn soup’s viscous, creamy texture was counteracted by bits of dry corn that snapped between my teeth with a sweet flair.

His second course made use of frozen hamachi curled over a bed of purple rice, accented by blue basil and a delicate puddle of finger lime. He told me he wished he could have instructed guests on how to eat it, as the flavor profile of the dish changed rapidly as the fish warmed to the temperature of the room and the rest of the plate. His conscientiousness was on full display.

La Rocca’s dishes were bolder than Duffy’s, with warmer colors and flavors of a higher intensity. His first dish, for example, was a scallop tartare, laid on a bed of tomato aguachile. This dish highlighted La Rocca’s greatest strength – using top-notch ingredients and allowing them to speak for themselves.

The freshness of the tomato, peppers and scallops was exceptional, and the tastefully spiced aguachile marinade ignited my taste buds, making way for the medley of garden flavors.

The quail La Rocca prepared was more complex and harnessed the power of fire better than any other dish throughout the evening. The soft skin and meat of the quail, kissed by the flame, was perfectly dressed by a smoked plantain and white miso puree and pomegranate glaze. A wedge of grilled gem lettuce provided a fulfilling crunch and upheld the farm-fresh theme. Both chefs proudly announced their love for Ohio-sourced ingredients over the course of the evening.

Duffy, a Columbus native, was excited to be back in a central Ohio kitchen after he had traveled the world and established himself.

“It’s interesting for me to be back because I’ve been in Chicago now 24 years, so the culture, the restaurant scene has changed dramatically since I’ve been here,” Duffy says. “The city has grown so much so it’s really nice to get back and see the growth and how much further ahead the city has come. I always have a soft spot for Columbus.”

The remaining chef series installments include Mario Castrellon from Maito in Panama on Oct. 18 and Juan Manuel Barrientos from El Cielo in Miami on Nov. 15. He is hoping to bring the series back in March for a second season.

“For us, the chef series is about bringing something different to Columbus, (to) create a personal stamp,” La Rocca says. “Being able to bring friends like Curtis here, to me, is really exciting because – besides an excuse to spend quality time with him – we don’t sell food, we offer experience.”

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.