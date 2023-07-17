Frozen: the Musical is coming to Columbus

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy Frozen the musical Capa

A winter wonderland in the summer? It could only be the Tony-nominated sensation Frozen: the Musical.

Starting July 26 and ending Aug. 6, Columbus can experience the magical story of Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff coming to life on stage at the historic Ohio Theatre.

While the production is adapted from the popular animated Disney movie, actress Lauren Nicole Chapman, who plays the role of Anna, says there’s much more to the Broadway show that Frozen fans haven’t seen, including more songs and a closer look at the beloved characters.

“They’ve seen “Let it Go” but you have not seen “Let it Go” like our production,” Chapman says. “It’s definitely everything you want from a big flashy musical, with a story that people have really come to love.”

This show is open to children ages 2 years and older, but is recommended for children 6 years and up. Chapman says the story is enjoyable for adults, too.

“We have a new duet in act two called “I can’t lose you” and that one particularly, I’ve had adults tell me is just the most palpable and relatable thing for them,” Chapman says. “So it really is for all ages.”

Chapman says the story of Frozen’s Elsa and Anna stands out from other Disney-inspired productions because instead of focusing on a romantic relationship, it highlights a bond between two sisters and the importance of friends and family.

“We have two women at the helm here who are ultimately celebrating each other's differences and raising each other up and I think that’s just a really special story to tell right now, that true love isn't always between a prince and a princess but between family and sisterhood,” she says.

The songs and the story of Frozen aren’t the only features the production hopes will wow attendees. Chapman says the set itself is a sight to see.

“It’s beautiful and sparkly and magical and it just brings everything to life in a way that is just so authentic,” she says. “It’s reminiscent of the movie, but it’s larger than life and it’s a really amazing space to play in every day.”

Like the set, the characters’ costumes are intricate and unique. Chapman says the actress who plays Elsa wears an ice dress ornamented with 40,000 crystals.

“…they’re very authentically Norwegian with lots of beads and embroidery,” she says.

Originally, Frozen was scheduled to run in the spring of 2020, but was canceled due to the health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than three years later, the show can finally go on.

“To be back on stage performing this role that I love so much is incredibly special,” Chapman says.

