Fright at the Museum returns for its second year at the Ohio History Center on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. This event offers an evening of family-friendly fun that will allow visitors to celebrate the spooky season while learning about a variety of topics and engaging in hands-on activities.

On the spine-chilling side of things, visitors can learn about toxic taxidermy and historic methods of animal preservation, as well as the deadly fashion trends of centuries past.

Attendees can also learn about the origins of American Halloween celebrations and take part in making apple cider the old-fashioned way. Plus, there will be no shortage of spooky stories with time travelling tales and storytelling games.

While animal enthusiasts can learn all about Ohio’s nocturnal creatures and their importance to the ecosystem with the Ohio Wildlife Center, party animals can enjoy a midcentury monster mash held at the 1950s-era Lustron House inside the museum.

Visitors can also expand their knowledge of Ohio folklore with resident cryptozoologists and learn about cryptid creatures such as the Lake Erie monster, the Grassman and the Loveland Frogman. For more spooky tales, visitors can hear a presentation from history professor Dr. Katherine Ranum about a Ghost Hospital.

Additionally, attendees can learn about early movie magic and try their hand at practical sound effects before putting their skills to the test with a clip of Creature from the Black Lagoon. Lastly, they can finish off this fun and frightful night with a dance party on the museum’s Red Carpet.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended for this event with tickets available here. Admission is free for Ohio History Connection premium members and children ages 3 or younger, while tickets run at $14 for children ages 4-12 ($9 for member children) and $18 for adults ($13 for member adults).

Visitors are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes, though the museum asks that adults not wear costume masks and that visitors do not bring weapon-like props.

Amanda Stevens is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.