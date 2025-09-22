The Franklin Park Conservatory’s fall-tastic events

Celebrate autumn at the Franklin Park Conservatory, where the summer blooms will transition into fall hues for the Harvest Blooms and Pumpkins Aglow events.

The Harvest Blooms exhibition will begin Sept. 27 and end Nov. 2, so there are plenty of opportunities to see the vibrant seasonal display. The exhibition will be picture perfect, with hundreds of pumpkins, mums and other fall decorations. There will be much to explore, such as quaint pumpkin houses and a vibrant cornucopia. Entrance to Harvest Blooms will be included with General Admission tickets.

Also occurring during the fall season at the Conservatory is the Pumpkins Aglow event, taking place 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during Oct. 15-19, 22-26 and Oct. 29-Nov. 2.

More than 700 pumpkins will light the night at this event, hand carved by Conservatory staff, members and volunteers. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the event, with a new entertainer each week. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, including spook-tacular specialty cocktails. Activities and crafts will be available for children, while adults can shop for seasonal decor from local artists. Members of the Conservatory have the opportunity to carve pumpkins to add to Pumpkins Aglow.

Pumpkins Aglow requires a separate ticket to attend, but entrance to Harvest Blooms and opportunities to explore the interior of the Conservatory will be included.

For more information, visit www.fpconservatory.org.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.