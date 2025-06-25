Fourth of July Events in and around Columbus

There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Columbus. This roundup of events highlights everything from the Midwest’s biggest fireworks display at Red, White & Boom, to neighborhood parades, food-truck festivals, live music and family-friendly fun. Whether you’re partaking in downtown activities or enjoying local festivities, you can celebrate the holiday with family, friends, live music, good food, dazzling firework shows and more.

Red, White & BOOM

Expand Red, White & BOOM

Thurs., July 3

Downtown Columbus

Noon: Live music begins

6:30 p.m.: Red, White & BOOM! Parade begins at the corner of Main Street and 2nd Street

10 p.m.: Fireworks launch from Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Join more than 400,000 people to celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, street festival, live music and the Midwest’s largest fireworks show.

www.redwhiteandboom.org

The Doo Dah Parade

Expand The Doo Dah Parade

Fri., July 4

Short North Arts District

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Block Party at the Goodale Park Gazebo

1 p.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of Park Street and Buttles Avenue

Celebrate life, liberty and lunacy at the 42nd Annual Doo Dah Parade and Music Fest. No registration required – just show up and have fun.

www.doodahparade.com

City of Pickerington 4th of July Celebrations

Expand City of Pickerington

Fireworks

Thurs., July 3

Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

Dusk

Parade

Fri., July 4

Olde Pickerington Village

10 a.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom will host a fireworks viewing party with its patio, beer garden and green space as prime viewing areas. The following morning, attend the parade to collect candy, and watch local bands, organizations and businesses pass by in this two-mile celebration.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Gahanna’s Independence Day Celebration

Expand City of Gahanna

Thurs., July 3

Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 220 Olde Ridenour Rd.

5:30 p.m.: Live music begins, food trucks open

10 p.m.: Fireworks

Parade

Fri., July 4

10:30 a.m.: Parade begins at Clark Hall, proceeds down Granville Street

Enjoy and evening of live music, food and fireworks followed by a beloved community tradition the next morning.

www.gahanna.gov

Reynoldsburg Independence Day Celebration

Expand City of Reynoldsburg

Thurs., July 3

Civic Park, 6800 Daugherty Dr.

6-10 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July a day early with live music, a fun kids’ zone, food trucks and fireworks.

Parade

Thurs., July 4

10:00 a.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of Rosehill Road and Main Street

Connect with local businesses, community organizations, school groups, churches and elected officials as they march through the city.

www.reynoldsburg.gov

4th of July in Westerville

Expand City of Westerville

Fri., July 4

7:30 a.m.: Independence Day Vets 5K Run/Walk at Westerville Sports Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

10:30 a.m.: Parade begins in Uptown Westerville from Old County Line Road to Electric Avenue

5 p.m.: Festivities begin at the Westerville Sports Complex

10 p.m.: Fireworks at the Westerville Sports Complex

Planned by the Rotary Club of Westerville, Westerville Independence Day festivities will run all day long, including races, parades, live music, food trucks, a “Fun Zone” and fireworks.

www.westerville.org

Dublin Independence Day Celebration

Expand City of Dublin

Fri., July 4

8 a.m.: Fishing Derby at Avery Park Pond, 7401 Avery Rd.

11 a.m.: Parade begins at the Metro Center in Historic Dublin

4:30 p.m.: Concert at Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

9:50 p.m.: Fireworks at Dublin Coffman High School

Celebrate the Fourth of July all day in Dublin with a myriad of events – fishing, a parade, live music, fireworks and more.

www.dublinohiousa.gov

Bexley 4th of July: It’s a Blast!

Expand City of Bexley

Fri., July 4

8 a.m.: John Barr 5K Run/Walk begins at Jeffery Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave.

9:30 a.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and N. Remington Road

6 p.m.: Community celebrations on Main Street

10 p.m.: Fireworks at Capital University’s Main Street lawn

With activities running all day long, Bexley’s Fourth of July celebration is sure to be a blast.

www.bexley.org

Upper Arlington Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park

Expand City of Upper Arlington

Fri., July 4

9 a.m.: Parade begins on Northwest Boulevard, proceeds from Zollinger Road to N. Star Road

5 p.m.: Party in the Park at Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.

10 p.m.: Fireworks at Northam Park

Enjoy an afternoon of family-friendly festivities, fireworks and more put on by the UACA Foundation.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

New Albany Independence Day Parade and Fireworks

Expand City of New Albany

Fri., July 4

11 a.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of New Albany-Condit Road and Chatham Green Drive

10 p.m.: Fireworks, best viewed from Rose Run Park and the New Albany Plain Local School campus

With the parade’s theme being “Too Fly for the 4th of July,” expect a mix of dazzling patriotic performances, entertainment and festivities.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Hilliard Freedom Fest

Expand City of Hilliard

Fri., July 4

Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Dr.

9 a.m.: Parade begins at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, proceeds through downtown

Noon-4 p.m.: Pool hours

3-11 p.m.: Food trucks open

5:15-9:45 p.m.: Live entertainment and activities

Dusk: Fireworks

Enjoy Hilliard’s Freedom Fest all day long with a parade, food trucks, live music, fireworks and more.

www.hilliardohio.gov

Expand City of Worthington

The City of Worthington Independence Day Fireworks

Fri., July 4

6 p.m.: Rotary Family Picnic on the front lawn of the McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

10 p.m.: Fireworks at the grandstands of Thomas Worthington High School, 300 W. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Join the City of Worthington for a fun family picnic, followed by a patriotic display of fireworks.

www.worthington.org

Grove City Independence Day Fireworks

Expand City of Grove City

Fri., July 4

Murfin Fields, 4570 Haughn Rd.

8:30-10:30 p.m.

With fireworks set to launch at 9:45 p.m., make sure you arrive early to grab a good spot to celebrate.

www.grovecityohio.gov

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant and Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.