Fireworks and festivities this Fourth of July

Expand City of Gahanna

Whether you’re looking for local firework displays or searching for all-day celebrations, Columbus is hosting Independence Day events throughout every corner of the city – and as the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary, central Ohio communities across the board are making sure the milestone is marked with plenty of extra special festivities.

Salute 250

Thurs., July 2

5 p.m.

Historic Crew Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd.

Join Post Malone and HARDY for this one-night-only concert in support of veterans. www.easyday.org/salute250

Expand Red White & Boom

Red, White & BOOM

Fri., July 3

Downtown Columbus

Noon: Live music begins

6:30 p.m.: Ford Oval of Honor Parade begins at Main Street and 2nd Street

10 p.m.: Fireworks launch from Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Red, White & BOOM is back for the biggest firework show in the Midwest. Join more than 400,000 visitors for this free, all-day event that features a parade, street festival, live entertainment, and of course, fireworks. www.redwhiteandboom.org

Gahanna’s Independence Day Celebration

Fri., July 3

Expand City of Gahanna

Gahanna Municipal Golf Course, 200 Olde Ridenour Rd.

5 p.m.: Food vendors open

5:30 p.m.: Live music begins

10 p.m.: Fireworks display

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Parade

Sat., July 4

10:30 a.m.: Parade begins at Clark Hall, 366-380 Granville St.

Head to the golf course on Friday to enjoy music, food and fireworks, and on Saturday, the Gahanna Lions Club will putt on its annual Independence Day Parade. www.gahanna.gov

Reynoldsburg Independence Day Celebration

Fri., July 3

Expand City of Reynoldsburg

Civic Park, 6800 Daugherty Dr.

6 p.m.: Event begins

6-9 p.m.: Bounce houses are open

7-9:45 p.m.: Live entertainment

9:45 p.m.: Fireworks display

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Parade

Fri., July 4

10 a.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of Rosehill Road and Main Street

This July 4th celebration has something for everyone – food, music, a kids’ zone and fireworks. Enjoy performances by Attaboy and bounce houses for the kids. www.reynoldsburg.gov

Famous Fortress Fireworks

Fri., July 3

6-10 p.m.

Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreation Trail

Enjoy food trucks and inflatables before watching Fortress Obetz’s famous fireworks show at 9:50 p.m. www.fortressobetz.com

Whitehall Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks Viewing Party (wristband required)

Fri., July 3

6-10 p.m.

Whitehall Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Rd.

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WCCA 4th of July Parade

Sat., July 4

10 a.m.

Whitehall Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Rd.

Whitehall’s fireworks viewing party will have food trucks, inflatable obstacle courses and games until the fireworks start after dark. On Saturday, join the Whitehall Community Celebration Association for its annual parade. www.whitehall-oh.us

Bexley: 250 and Beyond!

Expand City of Bexley

Evening Events and Fireworks

Fri., July 3

6-9:30 p.m., Main St.

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John Barr 5k and Independence Day Parade

Sat., July 4

8 a.m.: John Barr 5k starts and ends at Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview

9:30 a.m.: Parade

To celebrate America 250, Bexley’s Fourth of July agenda now spans two days of exciting activities. Join in on the neighborhood block party, run the 5k, watch the parade, listen to music and of course, see some fireworks. www.bexley.org

New Albany Independence Day Celebration

Pre-Declaration Party

Fri., July 3

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Rose Run Park, 6349 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

6 p.m.: Registration for preamble contest, Paul Revere ride, and pie eating contest at information tent

7 p.m.: Party begins

7:05 p.m.: Preamble to the Constitution contest

7:25 p.m.: Paul Revere ride

7:45 p.m.: Pie eating contest

8 p.m.: Symphony performance

9:45 p.m.: Drone show

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Sat., July 4

7:45-9:30 a.m.: Independence Day 5k begins at Market Square, 240 Market St.

11 a.m.: Parade begins at the intersection of New Albany Condit Road and Chatham Green Drive

9:45-10:15 p.m.: Fireworks display

New Albany has a packed schedule of events to celebrate July 4th and America 250. Be one of the first 1,000 guests to arrive on Friday and receive free ice cream, and if your sweet tooth is still unsatisfied, enter the pie eating contest. Along with a few other competitions, there will be games, music and a drone show. On Saturday, run the 5k, watch the parade and stick around for fireworks. www.newalbanyohio.org

American Salute – A 250th Celebration with New Albany Symphony Orchestra

Fri., July 3

8 p.m.

Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

Celebrate America 250 with a patriotic concert under the stars, performed by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra. www.newalbanysymphony.com

City of Pickerington July 4th Celebration

Expand City of Pickerington

Fireworks

Fri., July 3

Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way

10 p.m.: Fireworks launch

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Parade and America 250 Celebration

Sat., July 4

Downtown Pickerington

10 a.m.: Parade begins at the corner of Lockville Road and Opportunity Way

Noon-5 p.m.: America 250 Celebration in the Elevate District

Along with a fireworks display and parade, this year’s Pickerington July 4th Celebration will also have a special event for America 250. Spend the day enjoying live music, food and drinks from vendors and more. ci.pickerington.oh.us

Semiquincentennial Doo Dah Parade

Expand Michael Gruber

Sat., July 4

Short North Arts District

11 a.m.-7 p.m.: Afterglow Party at Goodale Park, 120 W. Goodale St.

1 p.m.: Parade begins on Buttles Avenue heading west

This political satire parade is a way to exercise your freedom of speech through humor. The 43rd Annual Doo Dah Parade is an unconventional and creative event that encourages the public to show up and just have fun. www.doodahparade.com

Ohio’s Homecoming & Signature Picnic

Sat., July 4

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Join the Ohio Statehouse, Ohio Theatre and Columbus Commons in celebrating Independence Day with a picnic, live musical performances, free film-screenings throughout the day, a vintage baseball game, family fun, artisans and vendors and more. The evening will conclude with a performance by Columbus Symphony Orchestra – Columbus Symphony Celebrates America – and a fireworks display. All events are free but registration is required for the Symphony concert. www.america250-ohio.org

Westerville 4th of July Celebration

Expand City of Westerville

Sat., July 4

7:30 a.m.: 5k Run/Walk begins at Westerville Athletic Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

10:30 a.m.: Parade begins on State Street

5-9 p.m.: Free Concert Series and Food Truck Festival, Westerville Athletic Complex, 325 N. Cleveland Ave.

10 p.m.: Fireworks show at Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

Join the City of Westerville and the Rotary Club of Westerville as they celebrate 4th of July all day with a 5k, parade, music, food and fireworks. www.westervillerotary.com

Dublin Independence Day Celebration

Sat., July 4

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8 a.m.: Independence Day Fishing Derby, Avery Park Pond, 7401 Avery Rd.

11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, from Metro Center to Historic Dublin

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Evening Celebration (registration required)

Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Rd.

4:30 p.m.: Concert featuring The Wallflowers and Adam Sanders

4:30-9:30 p.m.: Kids Zone unlimited play with wristband

6:15 p.m.: Table Decorating Contest judging, theme: America 250

9:50 p.m.: Fireworks display

Dublin will have a day full of activities to celebrate July 4th. From the fishing derby to the table decorating contest, there will be fun for everyone leading up to the fireworks display. Purchase wristbands ahead of time to make the most of the day at www.dublinohiousa.gov.

Upper Arlington 100th Fourth of July Celebration

UACA’s Fourth of July Parade

Expand City of Upper Arlington

Sat., July 4

8-11 a.m.

Northwest Boulevard

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UACA’s Party in the Park

Sat., July 4

5 p.m.

Northam Park, 1880 Northam Rd.

Upper Arlington celebrates a milestone as well with its 100th Fourth of July celebration. Check out Upper Arlington Civic Association’s signature parade in the morning, then head over to Northam Park and enjoy live entertainment, activities and food trucks before the fireworks in the evening. www.uaca.org

Hilliard Freedom Fest

Sat., July 4

Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park, 3800 Veterans Memorial Dr.

9 a.m.: Franklin County Agricultural Society’s Independence Day Parade begins at Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St.

3-11 p.m.: Food trucks open

5 p.m.: Kid Zone opens (wristband required)

5:15 p.m.: Live entertainment begins

9:45 p.m.: National Anthem and fireworks

Spend the day at Hilliard Freedom Fest and enjoy the parade, music and more. hilliardohio.gov

Expand City of Worthington

The City of Worthington Independence Day Fireworks

Sat., July 4

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St.

5 p.m.: McConnell Arts Center opens

5:30 p.m.: Rotary Family Picnic begins on the front lawn

10 p.m.: Fireworks display

Before the fireworks, set up lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy food, music, games and more at the Rotary Family Picnic. Also, stop in the McConnell Arts Center to view a special America 250 exhibit presented by the Worthington Historical Society. www.worthington.org

Grove City Firecracker 5k and Independence Day Fireworks

Firecracker 5k

Sat., July 4

Pinnacle Golf Club, 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr.

Expand Elizabeth Hewitt

7:40 a.m.: The Independence Dash for Athletes with Developmental and/or Physical Challenges

7:45 a.m.: The Sparkler Sprint for Kids

8 a.m.: Firecracker 5k

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Independence Day Fireworks

Fri., July 4

9:45 p.m.

Murfin Fields

4750 Haughn Rd.

Participate in the Firecracker 5k before heading to Murfin Fields to see Grove City’s grand fireworks display. www.grovecityohio.gov.