FIFA World Cup returns to US after three decades

The road to Columbus

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The FIFA World Cup returns to North America this summer, June 11-July 19, with the United States, Canada and Mexico serving as the host nations.

While it marks the first time three countries have jointly hosted the tournament, it is not the first time the United States has welcomed soccer’s biggest event. The 1994 World Cup drew 3.6 million fans to the U.S., a tournament attendance record that still stands today. That tournament also helped spark the launch of Major League Soccer, which debuted in 1996.

Columbus has been part of that story since the beginning. As one of MLS’s original clubs, the Columbus Crew played its inaugural season in ’96. Its venue was also the first soccer-specific stadium built in the country – helping establish central Ohio as one of the nation’s premier soccer communities and shaping the growth of the sport nationwide.

Crew connections

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Even more exciting for Columbus, two current Crew players will represent the city in this year’s tournament. Midfielder Max Arfsten earned a spot on the United States Men’s National Team roster – the first Crew player named to the U.S. World Cup roster since Brian McBride in 2002 – while defender Steven Moreira will compete for Cape Verde, representing his roots in the country’s historic FIFA debut.

To celebrate, the Columbus Crew is hosting a series of Soccer Celebrations throughout central Ohio during the tournament’s month-long run. Events are planned at Bridge Park in Dublin, Columbus Commons, Land-Grant Brewing Company and Chase Plaza at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Attendees can expect match broadcasts, soccer-themed activities, food and drink, giveaways and opportunities to gather with fellow fans throughout the tournament.

Where to watch

In addition to the official Crew celebrations, several local bars and restaurants are expected to host World Cup watch parties as well. Soccer fans can gather at popular viewing destinations such as Fado Irish Pub, Sidebar Columbus, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar and others to cheer on their favorite teams.

Check out more places to tune into the tournament here.

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Alongside Arfsten and Moreira, several familiar faces from the Columbus Crew will make an appearance in this year’s World Cup. Fan-favorite Cucho Hernández, who transferred to Spain last year, will represent Colombia. Former Crew players Sebastian Berhalter, Derrick Etienne Jr. and Eloy Room also earned spots with their respective national teams, giving Columbus fans plenty of hometown connections to follow.

Beyond its World Cup representatives, the Crew also saw seven additional players earn international call-ups this year, highlighting the club’s growing influence on the global stage.

Angelina Godfrey is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.