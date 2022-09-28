Festivals & Events | New Albany Family Fall Music, Ohio State Homecoming Festival and Columbus Fall Brew Fest

Courtesy of The Ohio State University

September 30

Ohio State Homecoming Festival and Fireworks Show

5:30-9 p.m.

Northwest Stadium Lot of Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.homecoming.osu.edu

What better way to kick off a big homecoming game weekend at Ohio State than with a parade? The Ohio Union Activities Board, Office of Student Life and CAS are putting on a parade, festival and fireworks display to celebrate the 110th Homecoming at Ohio State. The event is free and provides a fun and relaxing event ahead of the big football game Saturday afternoon.

October 1

2nd Annual Fall Plant Swap

10 a.m-1 p.m.

Coffman Park Pavilion, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

www.foreverdublin.com

Green thumbs unite! Representatives from Forever Dublin, the Dublin Garden Club, Franklin County Soil and Water, and Barbar Ray, Dublin’s Nature Education Coordinator, will all be in attendance for this day of gardening. Participants can swap plants with others or showcase their own and will learn about composting and installing a rain barrel.

Courtesy of Columbus Brew Fest

October 1

2022 Columbus Fall Brew Fest

2-6 p.m.

Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus

www.columbusfallbeerfest.com

The inaugural festival will take place at the Huntington Park outfield, home of Columbus' minor league baseball team, the Columbus Clippers. The brew fest features dozens of local and domestic craft beers and offers music and yard games to keep the fun rolling. With over 150 different beers and the entire field to walk around on, the festival is sure to be a unique experience.

October 1

The Ohio State University Homecoming Game

3:30-7 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Saturday afternoon, coming into the game undefeated with a 4-0 overall record. The Buckeyes are 1-0 in the Big Ten after thrashing Wisconsin last week 52-21. Rutgers comes into the game 3-1 after losing their first game of the season last week to Iowa. The afternoon kickoff should be a beautiful time of day for some football.

October 2

New Albany Family Fall Music Fest

The Hinson Amphitheater, 170 W. Granville St., New Albany

www.my.cbusarts.com

This family music event features performances from Grammy nominated performer Sonia De Los Santos and the Grammy winning Okee Dokee Brothers. Sit and enjoy Sonia's acclaimed Latin music and the Okee Dokee Brothers' American Bluegrass style, both of which are prominent children's entertainers. Bring your own blankets and chairs for a picnic or enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks stationed at the event.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.